The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new carbon dioxide emission limits for fossil fuel-fired plants in a move aimed at meeting climate goals to protect public health.
The EPA on Thursday unveiled proposed carbon pollution standards for coal and gas-fired power plants the agency estimates would yield up to $85 billion in climate and public health benefits in the next two decades.
“[T]hese technology standards proposed today would bring us one step closer in our mission to safeguard the air our children breathe,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news briefing on the proposal. “The public health and environmental benefits of this proposed rule will be tremendous.”
The proposal would set limits for new gas-fired combustion turbines, existing coal, oil and gas-fired steam generating units, and certain existing gas-fired combustion turbines. The EPA projects the proposal would slash 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042, plus tens of thousands of tons of other harmful air pollutants.
The result, the EPA says, would be climate and health benefits surpassing $5 billion annually, with roughly 1,300 avoided premature deaths, over 600 avoided hospital and emergency room visits, more than 1,400 avoided cases of asthma onset and 66,000 lost work days in 2030 alone.
"This is a day for the history books, as the United States locks into the path toward a prosperous, clean and equitable future,” Dan Lashof, U.S. director of the World Resources Institute, a global research nonprofit, said in a statement.
But even before the EPA revealed its proposal Thursday, West Virginia leaders objected to what they said was agency overreach. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday cited “expected overreach” from the EPA in targeting power plant emissions in an announcement he would oppose all EPA nominees until the Biden administration halts the purported overreach.
“We’re all for basically using the technology that we have, but some of this we’ve been told, I think is going to put an awful lot of plants in jeopardy,” Manchin said in a news conference Wednesday.
Beginning in 2030, the proposals would require more carbon emissions control at fossil fuel-fired power plants that operate more frequently and for more years and would phase in increasingly stringent carbon standards over time. The planned requirements vary by the type of unit, how often it operates and its planned operation after certain dates.
Regan said the rule is crafted to avoid running afoul of a Supreme Court decision last year finding the agency lacks the authority to shift the nation’s power generation to lower-emitting sources than coal.
The court’s ruling was prompted by a lawsuit from West Virginia. The court sided with West Virginia, led by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in ruling the EPA acted beyond its authority in assuming “major policymaking power” to reshape the nation’s energy sector.
“We feel really good we are well within those bounds,” Regan said, referring to the EPA sticking to what he called the agency’s “traditional approach” of controlling pollution from stationary sources under the Clean Air Act.
The EPA proposes that existing steam-generating units start complying with performance standards under the planned rule at the beginning of 2030.
The agency’s newly proposed emission standards for existing fossil fuel-fired steam-generating units reflect the application of carbon capture and storage technology and the availability of natural gas co-firing.
The EPA has proposed the best system of emission reduction for coal-fired units operating from 2040 on is the use of carbon capture and storage with 90% capture of carbon dioxide.
The agency has proposed a best system of emission reduction of co-firing 40% natural gas resulting in a 16% emission rate reduction for coal-fired units operating from 2032 on and are slated to stop operating before 2040.
American Electric Power’s West Virginia-serving utilities have projected lifespans through 2040 for their three coal-fired plants in Marshall, Mason and Putnam counties. FirstEnergy’s Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County has a projected end-of-life date of 2035. The projected end-of-life date for FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County is 2040.
The EPA said it had determined carbon capture and storage satisfies its criteria for the best system of emissions reduction, contending that technology substantially lower greenhouse gas emissions and is highly cost-effective.
But critics of carbon capture technology that captures carbon generated by burning fossil fuels before it’s released into the atmosphere observe it’s unproven at commercial scale.
The EPA says its emission guidelines provide ample lead time for power companies and grid operators to maintain the reliability of the country’s electric power system.
Mid-Atlantic grid operator PJM Interconnection said in a February report resource retirements are outpacing the construction of new resources, partly due to siting and supply chain issues.
“We have already overseen an energy transition,” Asim Haque, vice president of state policy and member services, told state lawmakers at a legislative committee meeting at Marshall University Tuesday. “We are trying to carefully oversee another one right now.”
The last energy transition, Haque said, was from coal to gas as the dominant fuel in PJM’s generation mix — outside West Virginia, where coal is still the dominant source of electric power.
Coal accounted for 91% of West Virginia’s electricity in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginia’s queued capacity of just under 10,000 megawatts in PJM’s interconnection backlog of planned energy projects as of April 1 approached the state’s existing installed capacity of roughly 12,500 megawatts from coal as of December 31, according to a presentation by Haque to lawmakers Tuesday.
The EPA will take comment on its proposals for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The agency will also hold a virtual public hearing at a date to be announced.
