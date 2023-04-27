For generations, the Washington Works industrial facility in Wood County posed PFAS health risks that have left behind a toxic legacy.
Now it’s making more history regarding PFAS, cancer-linked industrial chemicals that don’t break down in the environment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that the Chemours-owned and operated facility near Parkersburg is the target of the agency’s first ever Clean Water Act enforcement action to address PFAS discharges.
An EPA consent order filed Wednesday and agreed to by Chemours requires the chemical company spun off from chemical giant DuPont in 2015 to take corrective measures to address discharges of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The order also requires Chemours to implement a PFAS sampling plan to characterize stormwater runoff and effluent wastewater leaving the facility.
The order cited discharge monitoring reports submitted by Chemours to the state Department of Environmental Protection showing 69 water pollution control permit exceedances of PFAS from Sept. 30, 2018 through March 31, 2023. Fourteen of the water pollution control permit exceedances were of 1,000% or more.
Chemours failed to properly operate facilities and systems required for permit compliance, the EPA found.
The facility’s outlets discharge into the Ohio River and two of its tributaries, Page Run and Coal Hollow.
“It's good to finally see this hands-on involvement from EPA,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said. “We hope it motivates Chemours to move aggressively in coming into compliance with its permit.”
“This has been such a long time coming and is very exciting news,” Eric Engle, board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action and a Parkersburg resident.
Engle called the fact that the EPA’s first enforcement action under the Clean Water Act addressing PFAS discharges comes at the Washington Works facility “poetic.”
That’s because DuPont began using one of the most prominent PFAS, PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility in 1951. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
“The Parkersburg community has a long history with this facility and the ever-present threat of PFAS pollution,” EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said in a news release. “This order demonstrates that EPA will take action to safeguard public health and the environment from these dangerous contaminants.”
Chemours, which took over ownership and operation of the facility in 2015, said in a statement Wednesday it was committed to manufacturing its products responsibly to support industries, including products made at the Washington Works site.
HFPO-DA is a processing aid used in industrial manufacturing at the facility, the EPA said in its consent order. Most of the permit exceedances were of HFPO-DA, though some were of PFOA as recently as October 2022.
The order cited an EPA compliance inspection team’s November 2018 facility inspection for Clean Water Act and water pollution control permit compliance that found staining on the ground in a storage yard near where the facility stores roll-off bins holding waste containing HFPO-DA. That indicated a potential historic spill of material from the roll-off bins, the EPA said in its order.
The order also cited past Chemours soil sampling in the area that found PFOA and HFPO-DA were detected in soil, mainly in samples from next to where the roll-off bins are stored.
Stormwater from the area where the roll-off bins were located in the storage yard is discharged, untreated, through an outlet that had the highest levels of HFPO-DA reported for all outlets in the facility’s discharge monitoring reports for September 2018 through March 2020, the EPA order said.
The order requires Chemours to take all actions necessary to comply with the Clean Water Act and submit a plan to treat HFPO-DA and PFOA to ensure that discharges meet effluent limits at four outlets.
“We need EPA to make sure what comes of this order holds Chemours accountable to the measures and timelines to reduce public health risks immediately,” Rosser said.
The EPA set a final health advisory level of 10 parts per trillion for HFPO-DA, also known as GenX chemicals, last year.
Issued in 2018, Chemours’ state water pollution control permit sets GenX effluent limits at two outlets into the Ohio River of more than 2,000 parts per trillion — over 200 times more than the EPA’s health advisory level.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said the agency doesn’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for PFAS until those permits are due to be reissued.
Rosser has called on the DEP to change permit limits based on the EPA’s latest health advisory levels for PFAS released last year.
Chemours’ state water pollution control permit for the Washington Works facility expires in July.
“West Virginians have waited far too long to see enforceable action on controlling sources of PFAS,” Rosser said.
A U.S. Geological Survey study published in July found elevated concentrations of PFOA in the Ohio River Valley. The study of raw water found the valley is the region of West Virginia most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia. The study didn’t evaluate post-treatment drinking water quality.
The EPA released its first ever proposed drinking water standard for PFAS last month. The agency set maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS. The EPA said the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS if fully implemented. The EPA expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
Last month, the Legislature passed House Bill 3189, the PFAS Protection Act. The measure requires the DEP to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
The Ohio River is the source of drinking water for millions of people.
“Our residents, and all who rely on the Ohio River for their drinking water, deserve more protection,” Rosser said
