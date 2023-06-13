The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regulatory impact analysis for its proposed carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants features a lot of numbers.
The EPA estimates its newly proposed standards would yield $64 billion to $85 billion in public health and climate benefits from 2028 to 2042. In 2030 alone, the proposed rule would prevent an estimated 1,300 premature deaths, over 800 hospital and emergency room visits, more than 300,000 cases of asthma attacks and 66,000 lost work days, according to the EPA.
The EPA’s regulatory impact analysis estimates increases in 2028, 2030 and 2035 totaling 61,000 job-years and a decrease of 19,000 job-years in 2040 related to construction of new capacity. A job-year is one job for one year.
An overwhelming majority of commenters during a six-plus-hour EPA public hearing on the proposal Tuesday welcomed the EPA proposal and urged the agency to accelerate compliance deadlines and expand the reach of the rule to gas plants with low capacity factors, or use rates. Many of the climate and environmental advocates cited the EPA’s health benefit estimates.
“Our communities have waited for these protections long enough, and justice delayed is justice denied,” Brady Watson of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a national science advocacy nonprofit, said during the hearing. “Please don’t make us wait any longer.”
But West Virginia’s congressional delegation has balked at the EPA’s proposal.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., teamed up Monday to announce legislation, the Protect Our Power Plants Act, that would block the EPA from implementing its proposal.
“West Virginia will not stand for this spineless, and frankly, ridiculous rule,” Miller said in a statement in which she said she and Capito aim to ensure West Virginia “remains an energy-dominant state.”
Capito argued the EPA’s proposed rule was “illegal outreach” in a statement.
But the lone state or federal West Virginia lawmaker slated to speak during the EPA’s three-day public hearing on the rule proposal slated to last through Thursday applauded the proposal Tuesday evening.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, founder of Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies, predicted West Virginia would be well-positioned to remain a net energy exporter under the proposal.
“I think that the clarity that these regulations finally provide are going to help West Virginia’s utilities and our Public Service Commission and our Legislature make rational decisions about how to transition to a low-carbon future while retaining jobs, in some cases, increasing jobs in our state,” Hansen said.
Under the proposed rule, existing coal-fired plants retiring before 2032 would keep current emissions limits, as would coal-fired plants to retire before 2035 that have an annual capacity factor, or use rate, of 20% or lower.
Coal-fired plants operating past 2031 but closing before 2040 would have to co-fire 40% with natural gas. Coal-fired plants operating in 2040 and beyond would have to use carbon capture and storage technology with 90% capture of carbon.
Limits would go into place in 2030.
The projected lifespans for the three coal-fired plants in Marshall, Mason and Putnam counties supporting American Electric Power’s West Virginia-serving utilities end in 2040.
The projected end-of-life date for FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County is 2040. FirstEnergy’s Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County has a projected end-of-life date of 2035.
The EPA said it had determined carbon capture and storage technology satisfies its criteria for what it considers the best system of emissions reduction, contending that technology substantially lower greenhouse gas emissions and is highly cost-effective.
But critics of carbon capture technology, which captures carbon generated by burning fossil fuels before it’s released into the atmosphere, observe it’s unproven at commercial scale.
The Protecting Our Power Plants Act dismisses the EPA’s timeline for requiring fossil fuel plants to shift to carbon, concluding that carbon capture technology hasn’t been sufficiently demonstrated.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher with Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based pro-renewable energy think tank Ohio River Valley Institute, said ratepayers and taxpayers could have to foot an “absurdly high” power bill if carbon capture and storage is implemented.
The Inflation Reduction Act enhanced a tax credit for carbon capture from $50 to $85 per ton. With that tax credit increase, O’Leary estimated a coal-fired plant could be paid hundreds of millions of dollars more for creating and sequestering carbon emissions it creates than for producing electricity.
“[T]he overall direction of the EPA’s proposed rules can be summed up simply as too much, too fast,” said Heath Knakmuhs, vice president and policy counsel at the Global Energy Institute, an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But most commenters during Tuesday’s hearing suggested the rule was a sorely needed step toward better air quality amid climate change. Many cited Canadian wildfire smoke that blanketed the Northeast last week as evidence of the kind of devastating impact climate change has on American life.
Climate change is a driving force behind the conditions that cause wildfires like those resulting in plummeting air quality levels throughout the Northeast last week.
Emissions from 10 West Virginia coal-fired plants in 2019 resulted in health impacts that included an estimated 321 deaths and 39 hospital admissions, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, a climate advocacy group.
The EPA on Monday extended the public comment period for its proposal by 15 days until Aug. 8. Comments, identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2023- 0072 may be submitted at https://www .regulations.gov, the agency’s preferred method, or by emailing a-and-r-docket@epa.gov (with Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2023-0072 in the subject line) or by mail to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center, Docket ID No. EPAHQ-OAR-2023-0072, Mail Code 28221T, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460.
“I want to thank EPA for proposing these regulations that’ll help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time allowing coal to continue to be used as a fuel,” Hansen said.
