The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regulatory impact analysis for its proposed carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants features a lot of numbers.

The EPA estimates its newly proposed standards would yield $64 billion to $85 billion in public health and climate benefits from 2028 to 2042. In 2030 alone, the proposed rule would prevent an estimated 1,300 premature deaths, over 800 hospital and emergency room visits, more than 300,000 cases of asthma attacks and 66,000 lost work days, according to the EPA.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

