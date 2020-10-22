The chief financial officer for EQT Corp. announced Thursday that the Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer is in discussions to offload some or all of its Mountain Valley Pipeline capacity.
The 303-mile natural gas pipeline from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia is unfinished. But EQT financial chief, David Khani, said during the company’s third-quarter results conference call with analysts Thursday that EQT doesn’t believe striking a deal is dependent on the pipeline being in service.
“This is a very important financial catalyst for the company," Khani said, "one which will drive material improvement to margins and free cash flow.”
Khani reported that EQT wants to “have something in place at the end of the year.”
“Our team is very focused on this opportunity,” Khani said.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline project is about two years behind its original schedule and about $2 billion above budget. In August, Equitrans Midstream announced that it is targeting an early 2021 full in-service date and that total project costs could increase 5% over the project’s updated $5.4 billion budget.
In 2018, EQT split into two companies, EQT and Equitrans Midstream. The latter is the primary interest owner of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and will operate it.
EQT reported a third-quarter net loss of $601 million, primarily from decreased operating revenue, increased interest expense and decreased dividends and other income. EQT curtailed gross production earlier this year as prices have lowered.
Khani said EQT is negotiating with four or five parties.
Substantial work has been done on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is to cross Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia. However, the project faces continued legal challenges from conservation groups and requires further regulatory approval.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Equitrans Midstream, said crews have been deployed to begin upland construction work after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission lifted a stop-work order on Oct. 9.
“With MVP’s upland construction work now scheduled to begin, and as we receive additional information from the FERC regarding potentially releasing additional portions of the route for construction, MVP will continue to evaluate its current construction plans, budget and schedule,” Cox said in a statement.
Cox said there is still project work to be done in West Virginia but added that she could not provide exact details of where work is to take place, citing evolving scheduling.
“MVP continues to evaluate and adjust its planned construction activities in line with the project’s permits and authorizations and expects to conduct work where permitted to do so,” Cox said.
She reported that 92% of the total project has been completed as of Monday. But the FERC and conservation groups have given different project completion estimates. The FERC estimated in its Oct. 9 order that about 16% of the pipeline has not been installed. The Sierra Club and other conservation groups have challenged the pipeline in court and questioned whether the 92% figure is accurate.
The 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United states.
But EQT’s announcement comes as the shale industry faces an uncertain future and natural gas production has dropped off.
In an effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged enormous investments in wind, solar and electric power, a ban on new oil and gas permitting on public land and water, and working to use renewables to produce carbon-free hydrogen at the same cost as that from shale gas.
In June, a study from the professional services network Deloitte noted a “great compression” for the U.S. shale industry, and the Petroleum Economist last month predicted that the industry is headed for steep production decline in the fourth quarter that likely will continue into 2021, stemming in part from a dearth of drilling.
In July, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, an underground transmission line designed to transport natural gas supplies from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The companies cited “ongoing legal uncertainties facing the project.”
EQT President and CEO Toby Rice remained bullish on Thursday’s call about the longer-term prospects for natural gas production, predicting that there will be a “decoupling of natural gas from other fossil fuels as it pertains to environmental and socioeconomic benefits.”