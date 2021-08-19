Two years after it agreed to pay $53.5 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the company was shorting thousands of state residents and businesses on gas royalty payments, one of West Virginia’s largest natural gas producers wants a federal judge to block gas leaseholders from going after the company in Ritchie County Circuit Court.
Pittsburgh-based EQT Production Co. has filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia to block gas leaseholders from proceeding with their circuit court litigation against EQT, arguing that the settlement agreement prohibits further action against the company for royalty claims.
EQT’s request of U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, filed on Aug. 12, follows a 2019 settlement agreement under which the company agreed to pay $53.5 million into a settlement fund and to stop deducting post-production costs from royalty payments.
The plaintiffs said EQT was improperly deducting processing and transporting costs from their royalty payments, a claim the company denied.
“EQT is asking Judge Bailey to enforce the terms of the settlement agreement that he approved,” Lauren Varnado, a Houston-based attorney from the law firm McKool Smith, said in an emailed statement on the company’s behalf.
The plaintiffs in the Ritchie County litigation are residents Philip Williams, Timothy Williams, Diana Weiss and Mahlon Harris, who own mineral interests in 500 acres in the Clay district of Ritchie County and sued EQT in circuit court seeking compensatory damages for alleged breach of contract and money they say was unlawfully deducted by EQT from their royalties.
Legal counsel for the plaintiffs could not be reached for comment.
The plaintiffs said they were not notified about the class-action lawsuit and never had an opportunity to opt out of the settlement, according to June responses to EQT interrogatories the company submitted as exhibits in its motion to block the Ritchie County lawsuit.
Prior to filing the lawsuit, the plaintiffs’ counsel contacted a claims administrator who said that, at the deadline to include claimants, EQT dumped partial information for about 400 potential claimants who did not include adequate information for the claims administrator to provide notice or claims forms, according to the plaintiffs’ responses to EQT’s interrogatories.
