EQT wants its Mountain Valley Pipeline money sooner rather than later.
The Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer has chosen a $196 million cash option from a 2020 Mountain Valley Pipeline compensation agreement with the pipeline’s lead developer.
The company took that route rather than waiting for roughly $235 million in gathering fee relief to be given in two years after the long-delayed pipeline would go into service.
EQT said it selected on Friday to take $196 million in cash from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based pipeline lead developer Equitrans Midstream Corp. in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Equitrans said in its own filing that it would pay the cash to EQT by Oct. 5, using borrowings of Equitrans subsidiary EQM Midstream Partners LP.
EQT could have waited for $145 million in gathering fee relief within the first year after the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline’s undetermined full in-service date and another $90 million within the second year of that date.
EQT’s choice comes two months after Equitrans pushed back its targeted in-service date for the 42-inch diameter pipeline to the second half of 2023 at a cost of $6.6 billion.
A spokeswoman for EQT did not respond to a request for comment.
Last month, Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a four-year extension of time until October 2026 to finish building the project and placing it into service.
The request underscored just how hard progress has been to come by for the project planned to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, cited persistent litigation holding up key permits in its request filed in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Equitrans emphasized its commitment to the project despite billions in costs added over years of delay.
EQT split into two separately traded companies in 2018: Equitrans Midstream and a company that retained EQT’s name.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday that it is extending the public comment period for input on Mountain Valley’s extension request by 15 days to July 29. The agency had previously allotted only 15 days to receive comment.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the project a two-year extension in October 2020, when the commission’s original 2017 order requiring the pipeline to be built and in service was set to expire. That two-year extension runs out Oct. 13.
Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve its requested extension by Aug. 8.
In January, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
Then in February, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
Environmental groups behind court challenges to the project have called on its developers to abandon it, something Atlantic Coast Pipeline developers did in 2020 as costs mounted amid legal setbacks. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would have transported natural gas supplies from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Environmentalists have decried the 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline’s impacts on water and soil quality, as well as its potential greenhouse gas emissions.
Equitrans has estimated that total greenhouse gas emissions would amount to 48 million to 57 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of roughly 13 coal plants and 11 million passenger cars.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water, mostly for violations documented in 2019. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Equitrans has said the project is 94% complete, but pipeline opponents have contested that estimate. They have pointed to recent estimates reported by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC that final restoration is little more than halfway done.
The lingering legal limbo has disheartened project proponents who have placed a greater premium on increasing Appalachia’s gas outflow capacity to meet growing demand for United States gas exports — especially liquefied natural gas.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. It would cross Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
Appalachian gas and oil producers have lamented a lack of takeaway capacity in the region resulting from the pipeline’s limbo.
Takeaway capacity is the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails.