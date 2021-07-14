The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is down a member.
The three-person panel charged with regulating utilities across the state is a party of two for now, after Brooks McCabe’s term expired June 30, leaving the commission shorthanded as it considers cases that will decide how much ratepayers must pay for infrastructure upgrades proposed by large utilities, such as Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water.
McCabe’s departure will not affect the ability of the commission now consisting only of Chairman Charlotte Lane and Commissioner Renee Larrick to render decisions and issue orders, commission spokeswoman Susan Small said in an email.
Commissioners are appointed to six-year, staggered terms by the governor, with “advice and consent” of the Senate, per state statute. Any new commissioner appointed by Gov. Jim Justice may begin to serve as soon as they are sworn in, with the Senate taking up the confirmation once it is back in session, Small said.
McCabe, 72, of Charleston, was appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in November 2014 to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Ryan Palmer, who resigned to take a post with the Federal Communications Commission. McCabe resigned from the state Senate, where he served as a Democrat for 16 years, to take the commission post.
McCabe was the only commissioner not appointed by Justice.
Some past commissioners have stayed on the panel past the expiration of their terms until their successor was appointed. But McCabe, managing member of the real estate firm West Virginia Commercial, left on time to spend more time with his family, compile a 250-year economic history of Charleston and advocate more for government consolidation.
“The time is right,” McCabe said.
He added that he is well aware that he leaves the commission at a dynamic time for utilities in West Virginia and predicted that the rapid rise of renewable energy and what he calls a “massive” need for infrastructural upgrades will make the next three to five years especially critical, given the state’s steep economic and topographic challenges.
“The utility industry is absolutely changing dramatically,” McCabe said.
He said he has seized the opportunity to spend more time with his two grandchildren, ages 8 and 6, and aims to “stir the pot” in favor of municipal and county government consolidation, which he views as a desperately needed step toward economic growth in West Virginia’s population centers.
“[If] we want to divide everything up and split everything 55 different ways, we are doing a disservice,” said McCabe, a former Senate Economic Development Committee chairman, referencing West Virginia’s 55 counties. “It’s very, very hard to get the community and the Legislature to do tough things that are necessary.”