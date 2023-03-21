Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Fayette County landfill and treatment plant and its head have pleaded guilty to violating a water pollution control permit requiring them to properly maintain a leachate collection system following a grand jury indictment.

West Virginia Environmental Services, Inc. and its owner and president Michael Graves each pleaded guilty to one count of violating a permit under the Clean Water Act after being charged with 25 counts of water pollution violations last year.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

