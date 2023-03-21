A Fayette County landfill and treatment plant and its head have pleaded guilty to violating a water pollution control permit requiring them to properly maintain a leachate collection system following a grand jury indictment.
West Virginia Environmental Services, Inc. and its owner and president Michael Graves each pleaded guilty to one count of violating a permit under the Clean Water Act after being charged with 25 counts of water pollution violations last year.
Graves and West Virginia Environmental Services admitted to failing to maintain the treatment plant near Alloy, repairing or replacing a leachate collection system, and bypassing a treatment system by allowing the discharge of untreated leachate into Jarrett Branch, a Kanawha River tributary, per the plea agreements.
West Virginia Environmental Services owned the landfill and leachate collection system from June 2019 to the present and discharged untreated leachate into Jarrett Branch without a valid water pollution control permit, according to the plea agreements.
The untreated leachate discharged into Jarrett Branch included toxic water pollutants arsenic, hexavalent chromium and selenium, West Virginia Environmental Services and Graves said in the plea agreements filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia last month.
Graves was owner and president of West Virginia Environmental Services from July 2006 to the present, according to the filings.
The maximum penalty Graves will face due to his guilty plea includes a three-year imprisonment, the greater of a $250,000 fine or twice the gross pecuniary gain or twice the gross pecuniary loss resulting from his conduct, a three-year term of supervised release, and restitution.
West Virginia Environmental Services faces a maximum penalty that includes the greater of a $500,000 fine or twice the gross pecuniary gain or twice the gross pecuniary loss resulting from its conduct, five years of probation and restitution.
The plea agreements cite six state Department of Environmental Protection inspections from February 2016 through July 2020 noting discharges of untreated leachate into Jarrett Branch.
The DEP observed in a July 2020 inspection report that “distinctly visible solids” had “heavily impacted” the Jarrett Branch stream, attributing it to improper management of the leachate collection system by West Virginia Environmental Services and Graves.
“This area of concern has been identified numerous times in past reports,” the report noted.
A February 2016 inspection report found that the facility had failed to meet state pollution control permit discharge limits 17 times.
Arsenic and hexavalent chromium were among the pollutants to be discharged from the leachate line roughly 100 feet upstream from Route 60 into Jarrett Branch without a valid permit, the indictment filed in September alleged.
Graves entered into a 30-year contract in 2006 with a corporate owner of an adjoining manufacturing facility to store waste generated at the manufacturing plant, according to the indictment. The filing said that under the contract, the plant paid Graves and West Virginia Environmental Services $46,000 monthly plus compensation based on the amount of waste transported to the landfill. The monthly payments continued until June 2020 even though waste shipments from the manufacturing facility to the landfill stopped in approximately 2008, per the indictment.
Graves said in a phone interview last year the leachate collection system was replaced in the spring of 2021 and that West Virginia Environmental Services had a cost-sharing agreement with Globe Metallurgical Inc., parent company of Alloy manufacturer WVA Manufacturing LLC. Graves said that West Virginia Environmental Services went defunct after Globe canceled the agreement in September 2020.
Neither Globe Metallurgical nor WVA Manufacturing was named in the indictment.
The Department of Justice and an attorney for Graves and West Virginia Environmental Services did not respond to requests for comment.