A Fayette County man has died in an underground mine accident in western Virginia.
Stuart Moore, 50, of Oak Hill, died Monday after an incident in a limestone mine in Giles County owned by Belgium-headquartered Lhoist Group, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.
Moore died Monday around 3:30 p.m. after spoil material caused an excavator that Moore was operating to overturn and cover it, according to Virginia Department of Energy spokesperson Tarah Kesterson.
Crews were working to remove spoil material from the mine to meet environmental requirements to close the mine, Kesterson said.
A preliminary investigation found that a large volume of lime kiln dust began moving “unexpectedly and very quickly” through a vertical opening to where Moore was operating excavator loading trucks to remove the material, Kesterson said in an emailed statement Thursday. Why the material moved unexpectedly is under investigation, Kesterson added.
An additional unnamed worker sustained minor lime chemical burns from attempting a rescue, and was treated and released by emergency responders at the scene, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office identified both workers as employees of Gillmann Services, Inc., a contractor operating at the facility, the sheriff’s office said. Gillmann Services is a skilled trades staffing firm headquartered in Montgomery County, Virginia.
Neither Lhoist nor Gillmann Services responded to requests for comment Thursday.
Kesterson said a final incident report that the Department of Energy is preparing will take weeks to complete.
There were roughly 40 miners working two shifts in the underground mine finishing plans for its closure, Kesterson said.
The lime kiln dust that started moving quickly is a byproduct from a nearby processing plant, Kesterson said. Lime kiln dust is a key ingredient for making cement that Kesterson said was stored in the underground mine from 1968 until the 1990s.
The material is alkaline and needs to be removed to prevent groundwater impacts when the mine closes, according to Kesterson.
Monday’s disaster was the 15th fatal mining accident of 2022 nationwide, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration. There were 36 fatal mining accidents in 2021, per the agency.
Two of this year’s fatal mining accidents happened in West Virginia.
Jeffrey Phillips, 44, a worker for contractor NextGen Industrial Services, died on Jan. 14 after he fell while working above a beltline in a Marshall County prep plant for the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine.
Steven Hively, 52, of Philippi, was killed on Feb. 28 after he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine Complex in McDowell County.
West Virginia was the site of six fatal mining accidents in 2021, the most the state had in any year since 2017, when it suffered eight, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.