The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dealt the Mountain Valley Pipeline has dealt a second major blow in a nine-day span.
The court on Thursday struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline was unlikely to jeopardize endangered species, another setback for the 303-mile pipeline project a week after the court invalidated federal approvals for it to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
The panel rejected the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 opinion that the pipeline planned to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia would not threaten two species of endangered fish — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
The three-judge court sided with 11 environmental groups that challenged the Fish and Wildlife Service’s opinion in finding that the agency failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors like impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change jeopardizing the fish.
The Fish and Wildlife Service thus did not meet a requirement in the Endangered Species Act of 1973 that it assess the project’s environmental context, Circuit Judge James Wynn Jr. ruled in the unanimous opinion.
“We recognize that this decision will further delay the completion of an already mostly finished Pipeline, but the Endangered Species Act’s directive to federal agencies could not be clearer: ‘halt and reverse the trend toward species extinction, whatever the cost,’” Wynn wrote, quoting from 1978 case law.
Opponents of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline hailed the court’s decision, seeing it as another thrust of momentum against a project they say would incur unacceptably high environmental costs from jeopardizing endangered species to damaging water quality.
"Enough is enough,” Cindy Rank of the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, one of the case’s plaintiffs, said in a statement Thursday. "This is just one more example of how wrong this pipeline is, how much it harms the earth and the critters that make our world a treasure to be protected from unwise developments like MVP."
Other plaintiffs included the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the Indian Creek Watershed Association and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.
The pipeline’s primary interest owner, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. announced a targeted summer 2022 in-service date in May, pushing the date back from the end of 2021.
But the summer 2022 in-service date was based on receiving all water-crossing approvals and the lifting of a remaining exclusion zone around the Jefferson National Forest by the end of 2021 blocked by the 4th Circuit Court in its Jan. 25 opinion.
Equitrans Midstream Corp. spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email Thursday that the pipeline’s developers were “comprehensively evaluating” and “disappointed” with the court’s opinion.
“For eight years, the MVP project team has worked diligently with state and federal regulators to ensure this important infrastructure project is built and operated to the highest levels of safety and environmental standards,” Cox said.
Cox said Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, is still committed to completing the pipeline, reporting that total project work was nearly 94% complete.
The 4th Circuit Court also stayed a 2017 Fish and Wildlife Service biological opinion green-lighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline, leading to another opinion issued by the agency in Sept. 2020 and thrown out by the court again Thursday.
The court observed in its ruling Thursday that elevated sedimentation is a grave threat to the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
It ruled last week that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion impacts of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan amendments.
The proposed route crosses more than 1,100 streams and is projected to disturb 6,951 acres of land, including 4,168 acres of soils that have the potential for severe water erosion, while traversing slopes greater than 30%, the court noted.
The Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and state Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in the Mountain State.
The 42-inch-diameter pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S.
The 4th Circuit Court’s latest ruling comes just over a month after the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a key water permit to Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC after determining that project upland and water crossing activities would avoid lowering water quality from sediment pollution and thus comply with state water quality requirements.
Virginia environmental regulators also approved a key water permit for the pipeline in December, finding a “reasonable assurance” that the permit, if complied with, would not violate applicable water quality standards or cause a significant impairment of state waters or fish and wildlife resources.
Pending before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is an application from Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC for a permit that would allow for discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies.
The project’s proposed trenchless crossing method also needs final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.