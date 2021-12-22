A federal watchdog agency has found the U.S. Department of Energy is at risk of wasting a significant amount of funding on carbon capture and sequestration projects that have little chance of success without greater oversight.
The Government Accountability Office published an audit report Monday recommending Congress require regular Department of Energy reporting on project funding and status to protect taxpayer money.
The agency noted that Energy department investments in 11 carbon capture and storage demonstration projects totaling $1.1 billion since 2009 had resulted in only three operational facilities.
Carbon capture and storage technologies remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use them to create products or store them permanently underground.
The watchdog report comes a month after Congress approved an infrastructure law appropriating billions of dollars in new investments in carbon capture and storage demonstration projects, raising the stakes for future project spending oversight.
The bipartisan infrastructure law authorized $3.4 billion over four years for large-scale carbon capture pilot and demonstration projects, $8 billion over five years for hydrogen-related demonstration projects, and $3.5 billion over five years for direct air capture demonstration projects.
Direct air capture is a technology that captures carbon dioxide directly from the air.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and West Virginia’s other congressional delegates have championed the technology, which has been viewed as a way to keep coal in the energy mix amid the country’s shift toward reducing emissions and the rise of renewable resource use.
The International Energy Agency last year said that carbon capture, use and storage technologies are the only group of technologies that contributes to reducing emissions in key sectors directly, and to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to balance the emissions that are hardest to prevent.
But these technologies are expensive and unproven at commercial scale.
The Government Accountability Office found coal carbon capture and storage projects were less successful than such projects at industrial facilities like chemical plants.
Decreased natural gas prices, uncertainty regarding carbon markets, high expected project costs and expiration of funds from a 2009 federal stimulus package lessened the economic viability of coal power plants and thus the carbon capture and storage projects, the report says, citing Department of Energy officials and project representatives.
The Government Accountability Office identified “significant risks” to Department of Energy management of coal carbon capture and storage demonstration projects.
The watchdog said the Energy department’s process for selecting coal projects and negotiating funding agreements increased the risks the department would fund projects unlikely to succeed.
The department fully committed to coal projects at their initial selection as opposed to allowing time for further review as it did for selected industrial carbon capture and storage projects, the Government Accountability Office said.
The department used expedited time frames for coal project negotiations of less than three months instead of up to a year, based on its aim to start spending 2009 federal stimulus funds quickly.
The Government Accountability Office found the Energy department didn’t adhere to cost controls designed to limit its financial exposure on funding agreements for coal projects the department ultimately terminated.
The result, the watchdog agency said, was the Energy department spending nearly $472 million on the definition and design of four facilities that were never built -- almost $300 million more than planned for those project phases.
One of the eight coal carbon capture and storage projects the Department of Energy selected for funding targeted an American Electric Power’s Mountaineer coal-fired power plant in Mason County.
The plant was the site of a carbon capture project from 2009 to 2011.
American Electric Power proposed to capture at least 90% of the carbon dioxide in a 235-megawatt flue gas stream, including capabilities for permanently injecting carbon dioxide into belowground formations near the capture facility, according to the Government Accountability Office.
But American Electric Power withdrew from the initiative at the end of the definition phase, citing both a lack of legislative and regulatory support for cost recovery that it had anticipated at the time of its original application to the Department of Energy and limited support from outside partners, the Government Accountability Office said.
Chris Beam, president and chief operating officer of American Electric Power subsidiary Appalachian Power, testified carbon capture technology was an uneconomic option for the Mountaineer plant during a state Public Service Commission evidentiary hearing earlier this year on an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power request for approval of plant upgrades.
It would likely cost $850 million to $1 billion to build a project for the same level of carbon capture for 235 megawatts, according to a briefing document that was discussed at a Sept. 1 meeting between Manchin, Beam and Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane.
Lane has been interested in getting federal funding for carbon capture at the Mountaineer plant, and met with Manchin to ask him to support funding.
Federal funding of close to 100% of capital costs would be needed since the projected level of operating costs for utility customers would be unsustainable, according to the briefing document.
If the entire plant was converted to carbon capture technology, the capital cost could range between $3 billion and $5 billion and operating costs could jump by 25% to 35%, according to the briefing document.
If the Department of Energy funded the entire amount of 1,300-megawatt carbon capture and storage project, ratepayers could be responsible only for increased operating costs of $55 million per year, per the document.
The document was produced by the Public Service Commission and first obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by the Energy and Policy Institute, a utility watchdog group that supports a transition to clean energy.
Manchin was supportive of federal funding for carbon capture at the Mountaineer plant but did not specify an amount, Lane said in an emailed comment provided by commission spokeswoman Susan Small in October.
Manchin’s office did not comment on the meeting with Public Service Commission and Appalachian Power representatives, responding to a request for comment by highlighting his bipartisan Energy Infrastructure Act, which served as legislative text for key portions of the infrastructure law approved by Congress last month authorizing more than $12 billion for carbon capture technologies.
The one coal carbon capture and storage demonstration project selected by the Department of Energy for funding that was completed and became operational, the Petra Nova carbon capture facility in Texas, halted its operations last year due to low oil prices, according to the Government Accountability Office.
The Government Accountability Office completed the study pursuant to a provision in the Energy Act of 2020 for the office to review Department of Energy execution of carbon capture and storage demonstration projects.
The same law approved $2.6 billion for the Department of Energy to award for six such demonstration projects through 2025.
The watchdog agency’s formal recommendations are for the department to improve its project selection and negotiation processes and more consistently administer projects according to established schedules and budgets.
In a response included in the report published Tuesday, the Department of Agency neither agreed nor disagreed with the recommendations. Instead, the department noted it is working to establish a new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations that will evaluate the report and develop a corrective action plan in response to the report’s recommendations.
The Department of Energy announced the establishment of the new office Tuesday, noting the infrastructure law passed last month provides more than $20 billion for setting it up.
The office is designed to help fill what the department called a “critical innovation gap” to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal of the Biden administration in the fight against climate change.