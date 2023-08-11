Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Path cleared
Pipe dated July 2016 lies near the edge of Lewis County landowner Suzanne Vance’s property and a 125-foot right-of-way for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in this May photo. A federal court has ruled Congress stripped it of jurisdiction over pending environmental group challenges of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, clearing the way for its completion the same day regulators flagged potential project safety risks.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

A federal court that has repeatedly thrown out key permit approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline cleared the way for its completion in a Friday ruling.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit concluded that Congress had eliminated its jurisdiction over environmental group challenges of the 303-mile gas pipeline project.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

