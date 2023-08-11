A federal court that has repeatedly thrown out key permit approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline cleared the way for its completion in a Friday ruling.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit concluded that Congress had eliminated its jurisdiction over environmental group challenges of the 303-mile gas pipeline project.
The court’s ruling Friday came the same day as the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration published notice of a proposed safety order for the pipeline’s lead developer. The PHMSA said it found conditions may exist along the pipeline that “pose a pipeline safety risk to public safety, property, or the environment.”
The court cited provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation enthusiastically backed by most of West Virginia’s congressional delegation before President Joe Biden signed it into law in June, designed to force the long-delayed project’s completion.
“[R]egardless of the merits of Petitioners’ arguments, this Court is not the one to consider them,” the court held in its 28-page opinion written by Judge James A. Wynn.
The court cited a Fiscal Responsibility Act provision vesting the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit with exclusive jurisdiction over any claim challenging the validity of the law’s section aimed at forcing the pipeline’s completion.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts last month lifted stays issued by the Fourth Circuit that temporarily barred construction on the gas pipeline crossing through 11 counties in West Virginia into Virginia. Roberts’ order stopped short of deciding whether the provisions aimed at finishing the pipeline were constitutional.
The Fourth Circuit held in its ruling Friday that it still has jurisdiction over future challenges to Mountain Valley Pipeline operations not covered by the express terms of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was chiefly a debt ceiling suspension measure.
Circuit Court Judge Roger Gregory issued a warning in a concurring opinion, calling the section of the Fiscal Responsibility Act designed to force the pipeline’s completion, Section 324, “a blueprint for the construction of a natural gas pipeline by legislative fiat.”
Gregory wrote he feared Congress had used the court’s constitutionally directed deference to legislative prerogatives to undermine the Constitution and made the court “an accessory to its deeds.”
“If that is so, I wonder if Section 324 is a harbinger of erosion not just to the environment, but to our republic,” Gregory wrote. “That, only our Supreme Court can decide.”
“I share Judge Gregory’s real concern for our environment and our democracy,” Monroe County landowner and outspoken Mountain Valley Pipeline opponent Maury Johnson said in a statement.
In its proposed safety order, PHMSA noted that during recent inspections, it observed some pipeline coating remediation data was being recorded on an outdated form that didn’t represent current processes and procedures governing coating remediation work.
The PHMSA noted some buried pipeline was installed without effective cathodic protection for at least two years, requiring extensive documentation of efforts to prevent and address corrosion. Cathodic protection is an approach to preventing corrosion of buried metal pipelines that includes connecting metal to be protected to a more easily corroded metal.
Construction delays have caused the coated steel pipe along the pipeline right-of-way to be exposed to the elements and ultraviolet radiation for long periods of time, the agency observed.
Stories you might like
- Public Energy Authority creates director position, fills it with new Office of Energy director
- FERC approves Pleasants Power Station ownership transfer agreement
- 'We have to move on': WV leaders pushing state flood risk upward by favoring resource extraction over climate action
- WV poised to add new state park at Summersville Lake through public-private partnership
The National Association of Pipe Coating Applicators has recommended against aboveground storage of coated pipe for longer than six months without additional ultraviolet protection.
Land movement has been a factor in recent pipeline failures in the general vicinity of the pipeline route, the PHMSA noted.
In the proposed order, the PHMSA said it planned to require Equitrans Midstream Corp., the pipeline’s Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, submit a remedial work plan to analyze all pipe stored on the project right-of-way to assess coating damage using an agency-approved independent third party, and analyze pipeline areas susceptible to excessive external stresses.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, HR 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the gas pipeline, which has faced many legal setbacks rooted in water pollution and erosion issues.
The law compelled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in June to issue all permits needed to finish construction of the pipeline within three weeks.
The ruling removes a key legal liability hanging over the construction and initial operation of the project.
Environmental groups had argued Section 324 violates the separation-of-powers doctrine. That doctrine refers to the division of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, with each branch given certain powers to check and balance the other branches.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues.
The 42-inch-diameter pipeline is designed to cross over 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep.
“Mountain Valley Pipeline is a dangerous, destructive project that repeatedly failed in attempts to obtain federal authorizations that could withstand legal scrutiny until it convinced its friends in Congress to intervene,” Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for environmental group Appalachian Voices, said in a statement. “We will not give up our efforts to protect the communities suffering the consequences of this unnecessary project.”
The Fourth Circuit combined challenges covered by Friday’s ruling in which project opponents challenged the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s pro-pipeline provision.
In one of the cases, environmental groups, including three West Virginia-based organizations, were challenging Fish and Wildlife’s approval issued for the project in February. The agency found the pipeline isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Monroe County-based Indian Creek Watershed Association are among the environmental groups contesting the latest Fish and Wildlife approval.
In another case, the Wilderness Society, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit, challenged Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approvals issued in May for the pipeline to cross through a 3.5-mile stretch of the Jefferson National Forest.
“We are deeply saddened and concerned that Mountain Valley has been granted the ability to sidestep critical conservation protections and silence the voices of community members in harm’s way,” Wilderness Society President Jamie Williams said in a statement, predicting the pipeline would “scar the integrity” of the Jefferson National Forest.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive