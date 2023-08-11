A federal court that has repeatedly thrown out key permit approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline cleared the way for its completion in a Friday ruling.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit concluded that Congress had eliminated its jurisdiction over environmental group challenges of the 303-mile gas pipeline project.
The court cited provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation enthusiastically backed by most of West Virginia’s congressional delegation before President Joe Biden signed it into law in June, designed to force the long-delayed project’s completion.
“[R]egardless of the merits of Petitioners’ arguments, this Court is not the one to consider them,” the court held in its 28-page opinion written by Judge James Wynn.
The court cited a Fiscal Responsibility Act provision vesting the U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit with exclusive jurisdiction over any claim challenging the validity of the law’s section aimed at forcing the pipeline’s completion.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts last month lifted stays issued by the Fourth Circuit that temporarily barred construction on the gas pipeline crossing through 11 counties in West Virginia into Virginia. Roberts’ order stopped short of deciding whether the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provisions aimed at finishing the pipeline were constitutional.
The Fourth Circuit held in its ruling Friday that it still has jurisdiction over future challenges to Mountain Valley Pipeline operations not covered by the express terms of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was chiefly a debt ceiling suspension measure.
Circuit Court Judge Roger Gregory issued a warning in a concurring opinion, calling the section of the Fiscal Responsibility Act designed to force the pipeline’s completion, Section 324, “a blueprint for the construction of a natural gas pipeline by legislative fiat.”
Gregory wrote he feared Congress had used the court’s constitutionally directed deference to legislative prerogatives to undermine the Constitution and made the court “an accessory to its deeds.”
“If that is so, I wonder if Section 324 is a harbinger of erosion not just to the environment, but to our republic,” Gregory wrote. “That, only our Supreme Court can decide.”
The ruling removes a key legal liability hanging over the construction and initial operation of the pipeline.
The opinion is a significant setback for environmental groups that had argued Section 324 violates the separation-of-powers doctrine. That doctrine refers to the division of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, with each branch given certain powers to check and balance the other branches.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, and the Indian Creek Watershed Association were among the environmental groups that had made that argument.
Conservationists and some landowners along the route have long decried the pipeline’s adverse environmental impacts, which drove Fourth Circuit rulings invalidating federal agency approvals of the project since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission green-lit it in 2017.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues.
The 42-inch-diameter pipeline is designed to cross over 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep.
“Mountain Valley Pipeline is a dangerous, destructive project that repeatedly failed in attempts to obtain federal authorizations that could withstand legal scrutiny until it convinced its friends in Congress to intervene,” Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for environmental group Appalachian Voices, said in a statement. “We will not give up our efforts to protect the communities suffering the consequences of this unnecessary project.”
“It is clear to us that the top levers of power in this country do not serve the good of the people of Appalachia, who they have continued to sacrifice for the whims of a corrupt, reckless fossil fuel corporation,” Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia groups opposing the pipeline, said in a statement.
Mountain Valley has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
Mountain Valley has estimated the 11 West Virginia counties along the pipeline route would receive a combined $35 million annually in tax revenue from the project.
In 2021, Mountain Valley estimated sustaining an average of 3,700 construction jobs in West Virginia through its targeted completion date.
Mountain Valley has estimated the project is 94% finished but that only 56% of final restoration is done.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
