The Mountain Valley Pipeline drew another federal court challenge Tuesday from conservation groups contending that Virginia regulators uncritically accepted pipeline developers’ proposed crossing methods and failed to consider environmental threats.
Derek Teaney of Lewisburg-based Appalachian Mountain Advocates argued before a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, that the Virginia State Water Control Board erred in its 2021 approval of a key water permit for the pipeline.
Teaney’s argument before the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals followed a similar, still unresolved challenge he posed in the same court in October in which environmental groups challenged the same water quality certification granted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The Virginia State Water Control Board voted 3-2 in December 2021 to approve a water protection individual permit under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act for the 303-mile pipeline slated to cross 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
Conservation groups sued to challenge the approval later that month.
The permit authorizes roughly 410,000 square feet of surface water effects in Virginia, where the project would consist of 107 miles of pipeline totaling 42 inches in diameter and 51 miles of access roads.
Teaney argued that Virginia regulators failed to address a May 2021 review by an environmental engineering expert that recommended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deny Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC’s application for a separate permit under the Clean Water Act.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC is the joint venture behind the project.
The expert touted by Teaney is A-B Technical Community College environmental and transfer engineering instructor Starr Silvis. Silvis contended that Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed stream and wetland crossing plans didn’t meet minimum industry standards for design and site-specific information, and would present long-term harm to waterbodies.
Teaney asserted Virginia regulators didn’t adequately account for a May 2021 letter from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Army Corps of Engineers in which the EPA questioned whether pipeline developers had done enough to avoid adverse water-crossing impacts.
“[The] EPA is concerned that the applicant has not yet demonstrated that the discharges from the project, as proposed, will not cause or contribute to water quality standards exceedances or significant degradation of receiving waters,” agency wetlands branch chief Jeffrey Lapp wrote to Corps Huntington District regulatory branch chief Michael Hatten in the letter.
Representing the State Water Control Board, Erika Maley of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office argued that the applicant is burdened with analyzing the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative for the project, and that the state went beyond the requirements of state and federal law in its project review.
George Sibley III of Richmond-based Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, counsel for Mountain Valley Pipeline, argued there was ample evidence in the record to support Virginia regulators’ water quality certification approval.
The three-judge Fourth Circuit Court panel pushed back on points made by all the attorneys.
The court has held up the 42-inch-diameter pipeline project first announced in 2014 before.
The court threw out two past Forest Service approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks.
The Fourth Circuit vacated a 2020 biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project in February.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The project cost has soared from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal challenges.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been outspoken supporters of the pipeline and proposed measures that would mandate completing the project, arguing that it would enhance national energy security.
West Virginia environmentalists have ardently opposed the project, backing legal challenges slowing it. They’ve cited water quality and pipeline safety concerns and spoken out against introducing more fossil fuel infrastructure into the state as climate change worsens.
The groups challenging the Virginia water quality certification are the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Appalachian Voices, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, anti-pipeline groups Preserve Craig and Preserve Franklin, Wild Virginia and the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League.
More than three-quarters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route in West Virginia is considered to have a high incidence of and high susceptibility to landslides, according to a separate final environmental impact statement issued by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff.
Mountain Valley Pipeline developers have estimated that total life-cycle emissions from the unfinished pipeline would range from 48 million to 57 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
The project’s capacity is fully subscribed under 20-year contracts, according to Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., which would own roughly 48% of the pipeline and operate it.
The project is costing $20 million to $25 million per month, largely for maintenance of rights-of-way, Equitrans chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said in a quarterly earnings call in November.
On the call, Equitrans reported a net loss of $521 million attributable to common shareholders that it said stemmed from the company’s $583 million impairment to its investment in the pipeline.
An impairment is a loss in the value of an asset.