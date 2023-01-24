Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Mountain Valley Pipeline drew another federal court challenge Tuesday from conservation groups contending that Virginia regulators uncritically accepted pipeline developers’ proposed crossing methods and failed to consider environmental threats.

Derek Teaney of Lewisburg-based Appalachian Mountain Advocates argued before a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, that the Virginia State Water Control Board erred in its 2021 approval of a key water permit for the pipeline.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

