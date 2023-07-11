Congress passed a law designed to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline last month by circumventing legal challenges to the controversial project.
Now a federal court has signaled that workaround may not work.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued two orders late Monday and Tuesday putting key project authorizations on hold after Congress’ law, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, prohibited judicial review of all approvals issued for the project.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the $6.6 billion project, contended the rulings defy Congress’ will and said it may file emergency appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court in a filing with federal regulators Tuesday.
Natalie Cox, spokesperson for Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer of the pipeline, said unless the decisions are promptly reversed, they would jeopardize finishing construction by the end of the year.
“We are beyond disappointed,” Cox said of the court’s rulings in a statement Tuesday.
Mountain Valley said in a filing with federal regulators Tuesday it would stop all "forward-construction activities" while resolving the project's legal challenges.
The company said it would continue and finish certain construction activities that were in progress at the time of the court's actions. Mountain Valley said the activities would be in line with types of work the regulators, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, previously allowed to resume during construction delays to provide environmental benefits.
The Fourth Circuit Court’s Tuesday ruling put on hold a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biological opinion finding in February the 303-mile pipeline running through 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species. The court threw out two previous such Fish and Wildlife approvals for the project issued in 2017 and 2020.
The court’s ruling consisted of one sentence with no explanation for the order or time frame for the court’s review of the biological opinion.
The order responded to a request from environmental groups to stay the Fish and Wildlife biological opinion pending the court’s review of the groups’ challenge of that approval.
“This stay is necessary to prevent the irreparable harm that would be caused by allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume construction while important legal issues are decided,” Peter Anderson, Virginia policy director of environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, said in a statement.
Prior to the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, Mountain Valley and the U.S. Department of the Interior argued the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to consider environmental groups’ arguments that the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provision designed to fast-track the pipeline is unconstitutional.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, or H.R. 3746, gives the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit jurisdiction over claims alleging the invalidity of its provision to force the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s completion. The law was passed primarily to increase the federal debt limit and avoid a national default.
“We are pleased that the 4th Circuit seems to recognize that Congress overreached with its Mountain Valley Pipeline provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” Anderson said.
The Monroe County-based Indian Creek Watershed Association, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition were among the groups joining Appalachian Voices in challenging the biological opinion.
The Fourth Circuit Court ruled last year the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 biological opinion failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors, such as impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change.
In a previous one-sentence order Monday, the Fourth Circuit Court granted a motion from the Wilderness Society to stay construction of the pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest pending the group’s challenges of federal approvals.
Stories you might like
- Economic need for Mountain Valley Pipeline questioned
- Justice must turn over financial documents amid $1.9 million debt case, judge says
- State mine inspection office issues report on fatal incident at Barbour County mine with history of safety violations
- 'A clock ticking': WVDEP delays rollout of public participation plan
The Wilderness Society, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit, challenged U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approvals issued in May for the 42-inch-diameter pipeline to cross through a 3.5-mile stretch of the forest.
The Wilderness Society also argued the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provision designed to force completion of the pipeline was unconstitutional.
Project opponents have argued the provision, Section 324 of the law, violates the separation-of-powers doctrine. The doctrine refers to the division of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, with each branch given certain powers to check and balance the other branches.
Four legal scholars from Brooklyn Law School, the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and the Florida International University College of Law submitted a filing supporting the Wilderness Society. The law professors argued the Fiscal Responsibility Act “is in direct and irreconcilable tension with core separation-of-powers principles.”
Mountain Valley estimates the project is 94% finished but that only 56% of final restoration is done.
Mountain Valley has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
In a court filing, Mountain Valley said if the court granted the Wilderness Society’s motion for a stay, the company would have to stabilize areas only recently disturbed and remove equipment only recently deployed. The cost of doing so would easily exceed $5 million on top of roughly $3 million per month Mountain Valley would need to spend to maintain temporary erosion controls in the forest portion of the right-of-way, the company reported.
Equitrans chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said in a November quarterly earnings call the pipeline was costing the company $20 million to $25 million a month. The costs were incurred largely for right-of-way maintenance, Karam said.
The Fourth Circuit Court threw out two past Forest Service approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks.
In January 2022, Fourth Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in a unanimous decision that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion effects of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan amendments.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., two of the pipeline’s most vocal supporters, decried the Fourth Circuit’s order halting construction through the Jefferson National Forest.
Manchin called the order “unlawful” in a statement, arguing the Fourth Circuit no longer has jurisdiction over the pipeline’s construction permits because of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Capito called the court “activist” in a statement, saying its order “flies in the face of” the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
The pipeline has struggled with regulatory and legal challenges since it was announced in 2014.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues.
"Not only did President Biden and Congress betray us when they fast-tracked this new fossil fuel project, they embarrassed themselves completely and it appears that the court recognizes their overreach," said Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia groups opposing the pipeline.
Developers say the pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive