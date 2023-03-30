Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Permit upheld

Pictured in this June photo is a creek crossing and culverts full of flood debris and rock washed off of embankments at Second Big Run in Lewis County along the Mountain Valley Pipeline route, according to county landowner Suzanne Vance. A federal court upheld a Virginia-issued water permit for the pipeline Wednesday.

 FERC filing

A federal court that has dealt blows to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project gave it a win Wednesday.

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Virginia environmental regulators didn’t act without adequate consideration in determining the 303.5-mile pipeline would comply with a state water quality standard.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

