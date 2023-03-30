A federal court that has dealt blows to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project gave it a win Wednesday.
The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Virginia environmental regulators didn’t act without adequate consideration in determining the 303.5-mile pipeline would comply with a state water quality standard.
The decision removes one court roadblock for the long-delayed project, which is still in legal limbo with other cases pending.
Conservation groups had contended that Virginia regulators uncritically accepted pipeline developers’ proposed crossing methods and failed to consider environmental threats.
Derek Teaney of Lewisburg-based Appalachian Mountain Advocates argued in January before the court in Richmond, Virginia, that the Virginia State Water Control Board erred in its 2021 approval of a key water permit for the pipeline.
The Virginia State Water Control Board voted 3-2 in December 2021 to approve a water protection individual permit under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act for the 42-inch-diameter pipeline slated to cross 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
Conservation groups sued to challenge the approval later that month.
The permit authorizes roughly 410,000 square feet of surface water effects in Virginia, where the project would consist of 107 miles of pipeline totaling 42 inches in diameter and 51 miles of access roads.
Teaney asserted Virginia regulators didn’t adequately account for a May 2021 letter from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Army Corps of Engineers in which the EPA questioned whether pipeline developers had done enough to avoid adverse water-crossing impacts.
The court ruled Virginia regulators “did not simply ‘rubber-stamp’” crossing methods proposed for the project, citing clarifying questions they asked to ensure they were satisfied the project minimizes environmental impact. Regulators had provided a legal basis and justification for their decision to issue the water permit, the court ruled.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project first announced in 2014, called the court’s decision “one additional step forward” in finishing the project.
Cox reiterated that Mountain Valley targets a late 2023 in-service date that has been doubted by not only the pipeline’s opponents but EQT, a subscribed Mountain Valley Pipeline customer.
EQT indicated a belief that an in-service date before the end of 2024 was unlikely drove a liability reduction decision it made last year in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing last month.
The Fourth Circuit hasn’t yet ruled on a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection-issued water quality certification for the project challenged by environmental groups.
The court pointedly questioned the West Virginia certification during oral arguments in October.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
David Sligh, conservation director at Wild Virginia, a Virginia conservation nonprofit, said there was “no reasonable basis” to believe sedimentation issues wouldn’t keep happening if Mountain Valley is allowed to resume construction.
“We and thousands of allies intend to keep that from happening,” Sligh said in a statement.
“Permits don’t withstand ever increasingly dangerous storms — or even the normal amount of rainfall in these Appalachian mountains,” Russell Chisholm, member of Preserve Giles County, an anti-interstate gas pipeline citizens’ group.
Mountain Valley is still waiting on final approval from the U.S. Forest Service for its proposed crossing of the Jefferson National Forest through Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia. The Forest Service has proposed approving the crossing.
The Fourth Circuit threw out two past Forest Service approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks. The court also vacated a 2020 biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project in February 2022.
The Fish and Wildlife Service issued a biological opinion last month finding the pipeline isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species. But the agency added the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other agencies will need to assess whether materials submitted by environmental groups fighting the pipeline in the Fourth Circuit might prevent them from using the opinion to meet their obligations under the Endangered Species Act.
Opponents have pointed out company estimates that 44% of final restoration is unfinished.
The project cost has ballooned from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal challenges.
The lingering legal limbo has disheartened project proponents who have placed a greater premium on increasing Appalachia’s gas outflow capacity to meet growing demand for United States gas exports — especially liquefied natural gas.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. The project covers Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.