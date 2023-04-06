Biden administration officials and Appalachian community advocates gathered at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate an influx of cash into West Virginia.
The focus at a summit, held by a federal work group created by President Joe Biden’s administration to economically revitalize coal and other energy communities, was federal money allocated to converting the energy transition into economic opportunity.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hailed what she called a “phoenix rising in Appalachia” in the form of a new energy economy taking shape, noting a tax credit bonus for projects locating in energy communities enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year despite uniform Republican opposition.
Echoing private developers, Granholm cited Berkshire Hathaway’s planned solar-powered manufacturing and microgrid development in Jackson County and Form Energy’s planned iron-air battery factory in Hancock County as examples of investments in energy communities spurred by federal incentives.
“It is making former and current energy communities irresistible for investment,” Granholm said of federal legislation, touting the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2021. Rep. Alex Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., voted against both laws, while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted against the latter and supported the former. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., supported and played a key role in shaping both.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced $62.2 million for upgrading drinking water infrastructure through the latter law for West Virginia, part of $50 billion the law has allotted for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between fiscal years 2022 and 2026.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the investment an opportunity to remove all lead pipes nationwide and protect communities from pollution from PFAS, a class of man-made industrial chemicals linked to cancer with a toxic legacy in West Virginia.
The Department of Energy announced Tuesday an $8 million award using funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for West Virginia University researchers to finish a study for producing rare earth elements and critical minerals using acid mine drainage and mineral tailings feedstocks with at-source pollution treatment.
Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute at WVU, said the grant will lead to construction and operation of a pre-commercial demonstration facility for separating and refining rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Rare earth elements and critical minerals are essential to technology products and national security.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Federal law defines critical minerals as those essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. whose supply chain is vulnerable to disruption.
Fred King, WVU vice president for research, predicted in a news release Wednesday the planned demonstration facility would create jobs in regions of West Virginia affected by the transition away from fossil fuels.
Ziemkiewicz’s team has worked with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to build a pilot facility to recover rare earth elements from acid mine drainage near Mount Storm.
Stories you might like
- EPA releases $15.5 million proposal to address soil contamination at Minden Superfund site
- Legislature sends bill that would target ESG shareholder votes to governor
- New federal report projects energy legislation will accelerate clean electricity transition resisted during legislative session
- "A huge victory" at a cost: EPA releases first-ever drinking water standard for PFAS
The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced up to $450 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for clean energy demonstration projects on current and former mine lands.
“We’re really excited about clean energy on mine lands,” Tom Cormons, executive director of environmental group Appalachian Voices, said at the White House summit held by the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.
Eligible clean energy technologies include solar, microgrids, geothermal, direct air capture, energy storage, advanced nuclear technologies, and fossil-fueled electricity generation with carbon capture, use and sequestration, the agency said.
Concept papers are due by May 11, and full applications are due by Aug. 31. The full funding opportunity announcement is available at https://oced-exchange .energy.gov/Default.aspx#FoaId24 61a5fb-be76-4b89-90c1-8673e138 f290.
Deadlines are approaching for two environmental justice funding opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act.
April 14 is the deadline for applications for the 2023 Environmental Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program and the Environmental Justice Government-to-Government Program.
The former program financially aids organizations working to address local environmental or public health issues in their communities. The program requires recipients to address local environmental or public health issues in collaboration with stakeholders like communities, industry and academic institutions.
Eligible entities include community-based nonprofits and partnerships of such nonprofits. Roughly 50 awards of up to $500,000 each are expected for organizations proposing up to that amount. Another $5 million has been allotted for small community-based organizations with five or fewer full-time employees proposing projects up to $150,000 each, a track for which the EPA said approximately 33 awards are expected.
The Environmental Justice Government-to-Government Program, supported by an allotted $70 million geared toward governments, will support projects to address environmental and public health challenges in underserved communities.
State and local governments are eligible applicants and must show successful partnerships with community-based nonprofit organizations and other stakeholders like local businesses, medical service providers or academic institutions.
More information on the programs can be found at https://www.epa.gov/environmental justice/environmental-justice -collaborative-problem-solving -cooperative-agreement-5 and https://www.epa.gov/environmental justice/environmental-justice -government-government-program.
Heidi Blinko, co-founder and executive director of the Just Transition Fund, an economic development support organization that focuses on mining and power plant communities, said the federal support would help her organization reach more people.
“All of these things,” Blinko said, “are going to provide a meaningful shot in the arm.”