Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Federal investment welcomed

Just Transition Fund Executive Director Heidi Blinko lauded federal investment in energy communities during a White House summit Tuesday.

 Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization video screenshot

Biden administration officials and Appalachian community advocates gathered at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate an influx of cash into West Virginia.

The focus at a summit, held by a federal work group created by President Joe Biden’s administration to economically revitalize coal and other energy communities, was federal money allocated to converting the energy transition into economic opportunity.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you