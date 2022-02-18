On paper, West Virginia is poised to benefit more than most states from environmental cleanup investments under the federal infrastructure law enacted in November.
Now it’s up to state officials to make the most of what’s coming to them:
n West Virginia is eligible for $140.7 million in abandoned mine land cleanup funding for fiscal year 2022, more than any other state except Pennsylvania, the Department of the Interior announced earlier this month. The total is more than seven times the amount the state received for fiscal year 2021 through the traditional mine land reclamation program.
n The state could get up to $30.2 million more in the first phase of formula grant funding for cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells, the sixth-highest funding eligibility in the country. Allocations were determined by job losses in each state from March 2020 through November 2021, the number of documented orphaned oil and gas wells and the estimated cleanup cost.
n The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allots $8 billion for regional hydrogen production hubs to expand industrial use of the energy source. The law empowers the Appalachian Regional Commission to fund a regional hydrogen hub in Appalachia based on natural gas feedstock.
In a rare joint announcement Tuesday, West Virginia's two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito along with Republican congressman David McKinley and Gov. Jim Justice hailed the launch of a working group to support a West Virginia candidate to develop a Department of Energy-funded hydrogen hub.
The group will add partners and host an initial organizational meeting in the coming weeks following the announcement of another hydrogen hub-focused alliance earlier this month.
A group of seven national gas, plastics and steel producers said it had formed to implement an industrial hydrogen hub in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Environmentalists said they welcome the bipartisan infrastructure law’s sweeping investments in cleaner energy and remediated mine lands and wells. But they said the law fails to provide a key funding mechanism for acid mine drainage treatment and supports an environmentally harmful approach to hydrogen production.
“It really is a sham,” Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action President Eric Engle said of the industrial hydrogen hub plans.
More than a dozen groups, including the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, Appalachian Voices and the Ohio River Valley Institute, a clean energy advocate, released recommendations earlier this month for implementing abandoned mine land cleanup.
“Our communities are excited to see these historic investments in abandoned mine lands,” the groups wrote. “However, we must ensure that these funds have maximum economic and environmental impact in our hard hit communities.”
Abandoned mine land cleanup
Nearly $725 million is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to reclaim abandoned mine lands for fiscal year 2022 alone.
The aim is to provide jobs in coal communities by investing in closing dangerous mine shafts, reclaiming unstable slopes and improving water quality through acid mine drainage.
But the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement said the infrastructure law does not allow states to place a portion of their funding into set-aside accounts that cover acid mine drainage treatment costs.
Appalachian watershed cleanup advocates recommended that up to 30% of annual allocations from the infrastructure law go to acid mine drainage set-aside accounts.
Manchin chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and played a key role in crafting the infrastructure law’s abandoned mine land cleanup provisions.
“Senator Manchin is aware of these concerns and will continue to work with his colleagues to ensure every dollar of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is spent as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in a statement.
Coal community groups urged additional funding cut off from states and tribes whose annual mandatory abandoned mine land program funding exceeds unfunded costs of priority sites and water line replacement projects.
The groups cited a 2017 federal inspector general's audit finding states were using mine cleanup funds improperly.
The audit found the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement had failed to ensure states were properly prioritizing coal projects. The agency allowed Montana, Texas and Wyoming to spend portions of their yearly abandoned mine land grant money on non-coal projects while hazardous coal projects lingered unfunded, according to the audit.
“We applaud Congress for making this transformative investment, and the Office of Surface Mining for taking swift action to distribute the funding to the state and tribal programs,” Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for Appalachian Voices, said in a statement.
But the impact of the money will depend on the interpretation of the law, Barnes added.
The infrastructure law allots $11.29 billion in abandoned mine land cleanup funding over 15 years. That likely isn’t enough.
Department of the Interior representative Tanya Trujillo testified before Manchin’s committee in June that cost hikes, continual discovery of new abandoned mine hazards and emergency situations make the one-time infusion of funds insufficient to cover “the complete inventory of work that needs to done.”
The Ohio River Valley Institute last year estimated the true cost of abandoned mine land damage at $18.3 billion to $24.4 billion, as of 2020.
Former Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Director Joe Pizarchik and other mine cleanup advocates have said states should begin planning now to hire staff and design projects now so they can solicit project bids sooner.
State Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher has said the agency is identifying and attempting to fill vacant positions and evaluating the need for additional staff to help manage the influx of funding.
As of Nov. 1, the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration, which houses the agency’s offices of Abandoned Mine Lands, Special Reclamation, and Environmental Remediation, had 134 filled positions and 18 vacancies, Fletcher said.
Nearly one in five positions in the Abandoned Mine Lands office was vacant, with 52 filled jobs and 12 vacancies.
The agency is exploring options to expand use of the private sector in reclamation efforts, Fletcher said.
Orphaned well remediation
The infrastructure law allows states to receive up to $25 million in initial grants for cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells, with an application deadline of May 15.
Initial grants require states to move fast. They must use at least 90% of requested funding to issue new contracts, amend existing contracts or issue grants for plugging and reclamation work within 90 days of receiving funds. After a year, states must pay back whatever funds they have failed to obligate.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said the agency would apply for a separate grant for plugging orphaned wells under the infrastructure law.
An additional $1.5 billion in performance grants will be available for states. To qualify, states must document steps they have taken to address orphaned wells in the previous 10 years, including increasing state spending on well plugging and improving oil and gas well remediation.
Fletcher said two laws adopted by the state Legislature in 2020 might qualify as regulatory improvements required by that grant program. One is House Bill 4090, which created an oil and gas abandoned well-plugging fund supported by a 2.5% severance tax on marginal oil and gas wells. The other is House Bill 4091, which instituted a $20,000 fee for expedited well permits for an initial horizontal well and an additional expedited permit fee of $10,000 for each additional horizontal well drilled on a single well pad.
The DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas is responsible for monitoring and regulating oil and gas drilling, storage and production and manages the state’s abandoned well-plugging and reclamation program.
But the office is contending with a critical personnel shortage limiting its oversight capacity.
The office has faced a $1.3 million shortfall as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
In 2020, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of 39 positions, saving $1.1 million, according to agency officials. The ranks of inspectors have dwindled from 17 to nine. The office needs $1.3 million more annually to return to previous staffing levels, which safety proponents say already were inadequate.
Senate Bill 480 has been estimated to restore the office’s inspector-to-well ratio to roughly 4,000-to-1 by imposing a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells that produce 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas per day. The bill was approved by the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee and is now under consideration by the full Senate.
The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia has opposed SB 480, saying the measure’s fee would be too onerous.
State lawmakers have declined for the second straight legislative session to consider House Bill 2725, which would bolster Office of Oil and Gas funding further with an annual $100 fee for operators of all unplugged wells that don’t only provide free gas to a landowner.
When asked whether the Office of Oil and Gas personnel shortage would affect the DEP’s ability to effectively use funding under the infrastructure law, Fletcher said the agency is identifying all areas where staff can be increased.
Hydrogen hub hopes and fears
Hydrogen is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
The infrastructure law allots $9.5 billion for clean hydrogen, $8 billion of that to fund at least four industrial hydrogen hubs in different regions of the country. Two must be located in regions “with the greatest natural gas resources” to the maximum extent possible.
EQT Corp., Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum, Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and U.S. Steel announced their intention earlier this month to collaborate on a northern Appalachian regional hub that would use carbon capture technology to produce, transport and use low-carbon hydrogen.
“We hope an Appalachian hub ... can help achieve the goal of demonstrating effective regional hydrogen economies and the production of low-carbon hydrogen,” Conrad Schneider, advocacy director of the Clean Air Task Force, a global low-carbon energy advocacy nonprofit, said in a statement.
Rob Wingo, executive vice president of corporate ventures at Pittsburgh-based EQT, said the region has an abundant source of what he contended is low-cost, low emissions-intensive natural gas which can be converted to low-carbon fuels.
“At EQT, we see a significant opportunity to expand beyond our existing business by leveraging this advantage to develop low-carbon fuel production and [carbon capture, use and storage] opportunities,” Wingo said in a statement.
The legislation is geared toward accelerating deployment of a product called ‘blue hydrogen,’ drawing criticism from clean energy proponents who note evidence it’s a dirty fuel that can do more environmental harm than good.
Blue hydrogen is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
Researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in a study published last year that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The study found the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is more than 20% larger than burning natural gas or coal for heat and about 60% larger than burning diesel oil for heat.
“[T]he use of blue hydrogen appears difficult to justify on climate grounds,” the study concluded.
Critics say use of blue hydrogen risks committing society to fossil fuel reliance and long-term greenhouse gas emissions. Engle called thte idea "a fraud being perpetrated on the people of the Ohio River Valley by the same actors who have spent years trying to make this valley another plastics and petrochemicals hub like Louisiana’s Cancer Alley.”
Cancer Alley is a commonly used term to describe an industrial hub of 150 oil refineries, chemical facilities and plastics plants with a high concentration of Black residents nearby along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Ohio River Valley Institute senior researcher Sean O’Leary predicted the envisioned northern Appalachian hydrogen hub would rely on carbon capture and hydrogen technologies that would sharply increase the cost of electricity from coal and natural gas-fired power plants.
“[E]ven if such a hub were constructed, like the natural gas boom, it would be immensely disruptive and damaging to quality of life without adding significantly to jobs or incomes in the region,” O’Leary argued.
O’Leary cited a report his think tank published last year finding minimal job and gross domestic product growth in natural gas-producing West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania counties from 2008 to 2019 compared to other counties in those states.
The Clean Air Task Force published an analysis last year finding blue hydrogen can reduce emissions quickly in the near term. But the nonprofit and other analysts say emerging “green hydrogen” – produced via electrolysis – could be a more viable long-term energy source if its cost decreases.
In electrolysis, an electric current splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. If the electricity is produced by a renewable resource, the produced hydrogen is called ‘green.’
Australian researchers found emissions from fossil fuel-based hydrogen systems are substantial even with carbon capture and storage. They found electrolysis with renewable energy could become cheaper than fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage.
“[It] shows promise,” Engle said of green hydrogen.
But of the $9.5 billion the infrastructure law sets aside for hydrogen hubs, only $1 billion is allotted for a clean hydrogen electrolysis program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity.
The hopeful northern Appalachian hydrogen hub says its member companies will work on defining plans for regional carbon capture and storage and hydrogen in the coming weeks.
The West Virginia Legislature has worked to accommodate carbon capture this legislative session, with bills setting up a regulatory program for underground carbon storage advancing through committees in both the House of Delegates and Senate.
“I’m a big fan of CCS,” Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said of carbon capture and storage during a Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee meeting Thursday. “I think that’s the only way coal can survive in this day and age.”
Help if it can be handled
A new state legislative committee created to develop policy recommendations to revitalize West Virginia’s coal communities heard Monday about the infrastructure law’s environmental cleanup provisions and other federal funding opportunities in a presentation from National Energy Technology Laboratory Director Brian J. Anderson.
A West Virginia University graduate and Mountain State native, Anderson called the House Select Coalfield Communities Committee’s attention to a National Energy Technology Laboratory-powered website listing funding opportunities for energy communities.
The website, energycommunities.gov, is geared toward coal and power plant communities through a federal work group created to build up communities reeling from coal mine and power plant closures.
The website lists 14 planned environmental cleanup grants through the infrastructure law for state and local governments, educational institutions, nonprofits and the private sector. Five of those grants don’t require matching funds.
The Coalfield Communities and Finance committees have approved House Bill 4479 setting up a nine-member Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission in response to a common complaint that communities were failing to obtain grants because they couldn’t write grants or provide money to facilitate them.
None of the grants is reserved for energy communities. Most have estimated application opening dates listed as the second half of 2022 or “TBD.”
But help is coming if the state can handle it.
Ward told the Senate Finance Committee last month the influx of funding would be five to six times as much as his agency had ever seen.
“We’re going to have to be on top of our game to get these monies out the door,” Ward said.