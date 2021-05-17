A federal judge has dismissed some but not all claims in the latest of three lawsuits a South Charleston company has filed alleging that Union Carbide Corp. is discharging stormwater pollutants onto its neighboring property.
Senior U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. granted Union Carbide’s motion to dismiss claims regarding stormwater discharges associated with a drainage ditch at the southern boundary of what the Courtland Company has alleged is a Union Carbide-owned toxic dumping site near Davis Creek and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, in South Charleston.
But Copenhaver denied Union Carbide’s motion to dismiss all other aspects of the lawsuit, ruling the Courtland Company “sufficiently alleged that it has been injured” by contaminants from Union Carbide properties migrating onto its property via the drainage ditch into Ward Branch, a nearby waterway, and a drainage ditch on the northern boundary of the alleged toxic dumping site, carrying the pollutants to Davis Creek and then Courtland property.
Copenhaver’s ruling Thursday followed his denial last month of Courtland’s request for a temporary restraining order directing Union Carbide to stop all discharges from the alleged toxic dumping site, called the Filmont landfill. Copenhaver ruled, in part, last month that Courtland had failed to identify the location of violations regarding seeps associated with one of the drainage ditches, and did not provide adequate information to identify a point source for or dates of the stormwater discharge it alleges.
The Courtland Company, a landholding business, had filed in February for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction directing Union Carbide to stop all discharges from the site into nearby waters within 14 days.
Courtland filed other lawsuits against Union Carbide in the same court in 2018 and 2019 that remain unresolved.
Patricia Bello, attorney for Union Carbide, said the corporation is pleased with the court’s decision and will continue to defend itself in related litigation.
Courtland Company attorney and former state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Michael Callaghan could not be reached for comment.
The company maintains that the Filmont site has been discharging contaminants for decades.
ERM, an environmental consulting company Union Carbide retained to investigate the Filmont site, applied on Feb. 2 to enter it into the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Voluntary Remediation Program, which encourages voluntary cleanup and redevelopment of abandoned or underused contaminated properties by providing certain environmental liability protections under state law, according to a declaration from an ERM professional engineer that Union Carbide filed in its response to Courtland’s motion for a temporary restraining order.
In December, the state Department of Environmental Protection ordered Union Carbide to stop discharging industrial waste into state waters after an October inspection by the department found the company was doing so without a permit to control surface water pollution. The department also ordered the company to submit documents, including a corrective action plan and all available groundwater sampling data, for the Filmont landfill after 2010 within 30 days.
But Union Carbide appealed the department’s order to the state Environmental Quality Board, a quasi-judicial review board that hears appeals of Department of Environmental Protection decisions. An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for May 13, but has been rescheduled for June 10 after the department and Union Carbide filed a joint motion to delay the hearing.