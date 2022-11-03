Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A federal judge has ruled that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coal firms owes $1.5 million plus other costs to a Swiss company that said the firm failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.

A judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia granted a request Tuesday from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator that found Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for the $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

