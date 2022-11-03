A federal judge has ruled that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coal firms owes $1.5 million plus other costs to a Swiss company that said the firm failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
A judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia granted a request Tuesday from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator that found Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for the $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest.
VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, said Bluestone Coal Sales didn’t honor an April 2021 settlement agreement in which the latter agreed to pay $1.5 million after failing to supply 70,000 metric tons of coal under a November 2020 sales agreement.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon’s order approved VISA Commodities’ request for the $1.5 million plus arbitration and legal costs in British pounds sterling totaling the equivalent of $43,000 as of June 2022. The order also awarded VISA Commodities 5% in interest from the due dates of three Bluestone Coal Sales-promised installments of $500,000 and from the April arbitration judgment against Bluestone Coal Sales until dates of payment.
Bluestone Coal Sales agreed to pay the $1.5 million in three installments of $500,000 by July 30, 2021, according to VISA Commodities’ court filings. VISA Commodities said it had not received any payment under the settlement agreement, even after it sent Bluestone Coal Sales a letter in September 2021 cautioning the latter that failure to pay within a week would result in legal action.
Bluestone Coal Sales failed to participate in the arbitration, despite demands from the arbitrator, according to VISA Commodities’ filing with the Virginia Western District.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for Justice’s coal companies responded to requests for comment.
Justice’s coal companies have a long history of unpaid obligations.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised but routinely not provided by the companies in recent years.
Justice’s coal companies also have been chronically delinquent in paying mine safety penalties. The feds have said nearly two dozen of Justice’s companies were consistently late in making monthly payments to take care of $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt they agreed to pay in 2020.
Justice is listed as controller of nearly 200 mines with mine safety fine delinquencies totaling $1.7 million, according to federal Mine Safety and Health Administration data obtained by the Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Trustees of a United Mine Workers union benefit plan filed an unresolved federal lawsuit last year asserting that three of Justice’s coal companies failed to pay required monthly per beneficiary premiums for the plan for four years.
Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017. The governor’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, is president of Bluestone Coal Sales Corp., a Roanoke, Virginia-based company.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court last year.
In September 2021, the governor said Bluestone Resources, another one of his coal companies, had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance.
Earlier this year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
