Companies found liable

A federal judge has found Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.  

 Governor's administration update briefing screenshot

A federal court has ruled Gov. Jim Justice’s family coal companies are liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.

It’s the latest in a long history of court rulings that Justice’s coal business empire has failed to meet its obligations.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

