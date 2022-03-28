A federal judge has ruled a coal company responsible for some of the highest discharges of a pollutant with toxic effects for West Virginia’s aquatic life submitted a court-ordered cleanup plan for two Mingo County mine sites that was insufficient.
District Judge Robert Chambers ruled the Lexington Coal Company must file a supplemental plan by April 16 with enforceable interim milestones that address the discharge of selenium and ionic pollution at the sites.
Chambers had ordered the Kentucky-based company in December to submit a remediation plan and comply with selenium pollution limits within a year. The order required the company to include specific and enforceable interim milestones no longer than a year apart.
Lexington Coal filed its remediation plan in January.
Chambers’ order the month before had been requested by environmental groups in September, after discussions to settle a lawsuit they filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia against Lexington Coal in August 2019. The suit alleged the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.
Both mine sites are located in the Tug Fork River watershed.
In his latest order filed on March 16, Chambers noted Lexington Coal did not address deficiencies with the plan raised by the environmental groups -- the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club.
In a filing last month, the groups asked the court to find Lexington Coal in contempt of the December order for “not submit[ing] a real plan at all” since it did not include enforceable interim milestones in its proposed plan.
Chambers’ March order requires Lexington Coal’s plan to be certified by a professional engineer who must provide an affidavit judging that compliance for selenium limits will be achieved within one year and that ionic pollution restrictions will be met as soon as possible.
The plan must also include a bar chart defining compliance steps, a timeline for completion of each step and a date for final compliance. Lexington Coal must also submit monthly reports to the environmental groups and the court describing its process and proposed plan.
“The judge ordered all the things that we think are necessary, so the question is whether they are able and willing to comply with this order,” Sierra Club senior attorney Peter Morgan said.
Lexington Coal could not be reached for comment.
The court had already found Lexington Coal liable for violating the conditions of its permit limiting discharges of selenium.
Selenium accumulation in larval aquatic insects and fish from mine-impacted streams has long eaten away at the biodiversity of central Appalachian waters.
Selenium is an essential mineral that is critical to human health in small amounts. But at high concentrations, it can cause nausea, hair and nail loss, skin rashes, fatigue and nervous system abnormalities.
There’s only a “modest difference” between selenium consumption levels thought to promote human health and those linked to acute or chronic effects, according to a 2020 International Joint Commission report.
Toxic human exposure may occur when selenium levels build up in ecosystems via leaching from mining waste into aquatic systems and emissions from burning coal or other industrial activities, the report observed.
West Virginia is home to the highest industrial selenium pollution levels in the country.
A Gazette-Mail review of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data found in November that 41 of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that discharged the most selenium in 2021 were in West Virginia.
One of the highest selenium-discharging industrial point sources was the No. 10 Mine.
In his December order, Chambers noted expert reports from the environmental groups showed the streams below Lexington Coal’s mines are still biologically impaired, and that the degradation is “causally related” to the company’s discharges of ionic pollutants. The judge cited conductivity and sulfate reports from the spring of 2021 in his order showing high pollutant levels.
The plan that was filed on Lexington Coal’s behalf was submitted by Danville-based Range Environmental Resources.
The plan called for using naturally occurring groundwater containing increased iron concentration to induce a reaction between iron and selenium. The reaction yields iron oxide selenium complexes which result in a reduction of selenium in the discharge and a complex that renders the selenium “somewhat biologically inert,” according to the filing.
The two sites would use pumps that inject iron-containing source water like groundwater from a well into a mixing zone, where the source water is mixed with raw discharge water from the discharge source to facilitate water treatment, according to the plan.
But Morgan previously questioned the plan’s soundness, saying it was oversimplistic and that reducing selenium would take more than pumping up groundwater high in iron. Morgan also said the submitted remediation plan did not sufficiently address the high conductivity and sulfate levels identified by Chambers in his December order.
Selenium is especially costly to treat in industrial wastewater.
Treating selenium in industrial wastewater can be challenging for engineers and plant operators due to low concentrations and discharge limits, and the element’s complex chemical nature, according to a 2018 study published in Journal of Water Supply: Research and Technology-Aqua.
As more coal operators near bankruptcy with their industry in decline, the high costs of selenium cleanup could fall to taxpayers.
A June state audit report warned that DEP mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.