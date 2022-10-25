A panel of federal judges questioned West Virginia environmental regulators’ oversight of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a case challenging the state’s water quality certification for the project Tuesday.
The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from attorneys representing environmental groups contesting the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s water quality certification, the agency and Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline.
The DEP issued the water quality certification under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act on Dec. 30 for the 303-mile project slated to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia. West Virginia environmental groups challenged the certification four days later.
The agency concluded there was “reasonable assurance” that discharges from the project wouldn’t violate water quality standards.
Representing the environmental groups Tuesday, Appalachian Mountain Advocates attorney Derek Teaney argued that finding was “entirely implausible and internally inconsistent.”
In its water quality certification, the DEP said it relied on compliance with its oil and gas construction stormwater permit to control discharges from construction activities “[w]ithout information demonstrating otherwise.”
Teaney referenced Mountain Valley’s extensive history of violations of that permit, including over 50 notices of violation issued by the DEP since 2018. First announced in 2014, the project has been bogged down by legal and regulatory challenges.
The DEP said in a written defense of its water quality certification in response to public comments objecting to the move given the project’s compliance history that the DEP doesn’t regard the number of violations that inspectors have issued as surprising given the size of the project and the length of time it’s remained incomplete.
“Frankly, the DEP defies logic when it says in one breath that MVP’s compliance with the stormwater permit will prevent water quality standards violations and in the next says that MVP’s violations of the stormwater permit are not surprising,” Teaney told the court.
Teaney noted the DEP said in its written defense of its certification that Mountain Valley’s previous actions were “not the subject” of its review.
Teaney argued that an August notice of violation the DEP issued to Mountain Valley after finding it had violated water pollution control standards in Wetzel County showed the agency’s prediction that the company would comply with water quality standards was faulty.
The DEP issued a subsequent notice of violation to Mountain Valley later that month for failure to comply with its water pollution control permit and approved stormwater pollution prevention plan in Lewis County.
Teaney noted U.S. Environmental Protection Agency comments to the DEP last year noting EPA concerns that Mountain Valley hadn’t yet demonstrated that proposed project discharges wouldn’t cause or contribute to water quality standard exceedances or significantly degrade receiving waters.
Representing the DEP, state Solicitor General Lindsay See said the agency was reasonably assured that measures proposed by Mountain Valley would be enough to protect state waters, reiterating that the pipeline’s number of water quality violations wasn’t surprising given the project’s scope.
Fourth Circuit Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory asked See why stream and wetland construction practices and erosion and sediment control measures are only addressed in a project work plan “except to the extent they specifically pertain to restoration.” Gregory noted that blasting and trenching practices weren’t addressed in the plan.
See said the state didn’t restrict best management practices for the project to restoration, but Judge Stephanie D. Thacker noted that practices prescribed for trenching and dewatering under the state’s general construction permit already were in place prior to the certification.
“[H]ow are those things that were already in place which resulted in all these violations reasonable assurance that there won’t be violations going forward?” Thacker asked See. “You have to look at the past as a predictor of the future.”
See pointed to the DEP’s written response to public comments noting the agency had deemed the project’s number of past construction stormwater permit violations unsurprising due to its size, length of time in progress and the agency’s frequent site monitoring.
“There’s no question you’ve got new conditions,” Gregory told See. “What you don’t have is the explanation as to why those conditions are specifically tailored to address the past problems.”
Representing Mountain Valley Pipeline, attorney George P. Sibley III noted that Mountain Valley has taken corrective action in response to DEP violations.
Sibley said the project’s environmental track record had improved.
“Unfortunately, we still had a violation in August,” Sibley said. “We’re driving that number down to zero as best we can, but as conditions occur in the field, that’s sometimes difficult to achieve.”
Teaney closed out the oral arguments by contending in part that there were few new environmentally protective measures in updated planning filed for the project.
The Sierra Club, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Indian Creek Watershed Association, Appalachian Voices and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network challenged the water quality certification in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit four days after the DEP’s Dec. 30 certification issuance.
The groups have been represented by Appalachian Mountain Advocates, a Lewisburg-based environmental law firm.
The DEP’s water quality certification for the pipeline followed another issued by Virginia environmental regulators 15 days earlier. Environmental groups also are challenging that certification in the 4th Circuit Court.
The DEP fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
The DEP acknowledged the 42-inch-diameter pipeline is slated to result in permanent impacts to 1,276 linear feet of streams and nearly half an acre of wetlands, and temporary impacts to 20,868 linear feet of streams and nearly 12 acres of wetlands. The temporary impacts were to stem from the excavation and backfilling of pipeline trench as the project crossed wetlands and streams.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The water quality certification was required to allow discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies. The EPA has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay and other construction debris.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.