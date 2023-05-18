Federal permitting officials and researchers have flagged insufficient agency capacity as a main driver of project permitting delays.
But energy permitting reform proposals from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are focused on building out fossil fuel infrastructure capacity and narrowing environmental reviews.
Capito’s proposal goes further in rolling back measures aimed at ensuring environmental protection for energy projects.
The RESTART (Revitalizing the Economy by Simplifying Timelines and Assuring Regulatory Transparency) Act would narrow the definition of waters that fall under federal permitting authority, shorten timelines for consultations under the Endangered Species Act and prohibit the use of a federal agency metric measuring potential economic impacts of rulemaking on the climate if the use of the metric causes agency delay.
The RESTART Act has drawn support from the West Virginia Coal Association, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Both the RESTART Act and Manchin’s legislation, the Building American Energy Security Act, would force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, angering environmentalists who view the proposals as fossil fuel giveaways.
But federal permitting officials testifying at a Thursday Senate committee hearing focused on how to fast-track energy projects focused on staff capacity rather than fossil fuel capacity or permitting timelines, defending an environmental review process.
Christine Harada, executive director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, testifying before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, attributed permitting delays to inadequate agency capacity or capability, insufficient submitted by permit applicants and impediments to effective agency and interagency coordination.
The council is tasked with enhancing federal environmental review process for large-scale critical infrastructure projects.
Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, a division of the Executive Office of the president that coordinates federal efforts to protect the environment, said “insufficient personnel and resources” was a significant cause of project permitting delay.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, the Inflation Reduction Act committed more than $600 million to the U.S. Forest Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the Energy and Interior departments, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Federal Highway Administration to support the environmental review process for proposed projects and personnel hiring and training.
Thursday’s Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing comes a year after a study published in the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law suggesting the federal environmental review process needs greater support, not diminished timelines.
Researchers at the University of Utah and Utah Valley University found that a less rigorous level of analysis often doesn’t result in faster decisions under the National Environmental Policy Act, a 53-year-old law requiring federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
The study of more than 41,000 NEPA decisions completed by the U.S. Forest Service between 2004 and 2020 found that delays frequently are caused by factors only loosely related to NEPA, like insufficient agency budgets, delays in getting information from permit applicants and staff turnover.
“Improving NEPA efficacy, we argue, should therefore focus on improving agency capacity,” the researchers wrote.
The average and median times to complete an Environmental Impact Statement, the most rigorous type of analysis under NEPA, were 3.4 and 2.8 years, respectively, between 2005 and 2020.
The averages exceeding the medians indicate lengthy projects heavily skewing the distribution of completion times, the study noted.
Environmental Impact Statements make up a tiny fraction of all NEPA decisions.
But Capito, the Environment and Public Works Committee’s top Republican, said during Thursday’s hearing that “big-ticket projects” like the Mountain Valley Pipeline are being held up by the federal environmental review process, resulting in lost jobs and tax revenues.
The proposals from Capito and Manchin would set two-year maximums for NEPA reviews of major projects and set page limits on environmental documents. Manchin’s proposal would set the statute of limitations for court challenges to authorizations issued or denied at 150 days, a far cry from the longstanding six-year statute of limitations for most projects.
That’s not nearly enough time for local communities with limited resources to mount a legal challenge to a major project proposal with more powerful backing, critics of Manchin’s proposal say.
Harada also said “insufficient engagement up front” with communities that would be impacted by projects is a significant driver of delays as well.
“Nobody likes a surprise,” Harada said.
The proposals from the West Virginia senators would grant permits and other approvals that have been invalidated in court for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and eliminating judicial review of those approvals for the long-delayed project.
“While there is much debate over the need for permitting reform to aid in our energy transition, this provision is reckless and unfair,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Program Director Autumn Crowe said of that provision in Manchin’s legislation in an email to the environmental group’s supporters Thursday.
Congressional Republicans have linked permitting reform to a debt ceiling deal.
