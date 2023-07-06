Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Report released
Buy Now

Pictured is the aftermath of a fatal 2020 explosion at Optima Belle LLC's facility in Belle. Federal regulators released a report Thursday finding Optima Belle and Clearon contributed to the incident through ineffective process safety management systems and failure to follow industry guidance.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Federal regulators say two Kanawha County companies’ safety failures enabled a fatal 2020 explosion at a Belle chemical facility.

In its final investigation report on the explosion that killed an Optima Belle LLC employee at the company’s facility, the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said Optima Belle and South Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Clearon Corp. contributed to the incident through ineffective process safety management systems and failure to follow industry guidance.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you