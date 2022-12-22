Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sale of plant co-owner rejected

Pictured is the American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County. AEP's proposed sale of plant co-owner Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities was rejected by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Thursday. 

 File photo

Federal regulators have nixed the proposed sale of a company that co-owns a Marshall County coal-fired power plant to a Canadian utility subsidiary.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied the proposed $2.6 billion sale of Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power subsidiary and co-owner of the Mitchell Power Plant near Moundsville, and other assets from AEP to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. subsidiary Liberty Utilities last week.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

