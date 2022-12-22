Federal regulators have nixed the proposed sale of a company that co-owns a Marshall County coal-fired power plant to a Canadian utility subsidiary.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied the proposed $2.6 billion sale of Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power subsidiary and co-owner of the Mitchell Power Plant near Moundsville, and other assets from AEP to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. subsidiary Liberty Utilities last week.
The FERC said the parties to the agreement failed to show the proposed transaction would avoid adversely impacting rates. The commission, which reviews corporate transactions by electricity companies, said the companies can file a new acquisition application that demonstrates what effect the proposed transaction may have on rates.
The companies’ contention that any impact from post-sale closing administrative and operating costs would be minimal was unsupported, the commission ruled. The panel noted the applicants’ uncertainty about how the companies to be sold to Liberty would be operated after the transaction or who would be responsible for operating and maintenance.
Also included in the proposed sale was AEP Kentucky Transmission Company, Inc., a public utility owned by AEP Transco, an indirect subsidiary of AEP.
Kentucky Power owns half the Mitchell plant along with fellow AEP subsidiary Wheeling Power.
In an October agreement filed with the federal Securities & Exchange Commission, AEP and Liberty agreed to negotiate a replacement of an operating agreement for the Mitchell plant that includes the right of Wheeling Power to acquire the remaining interest in Mitchell on or after Dec. 31, 2028.
The parties agreed to negotiate the new agreement after closing the sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty.
AEP spokeswoman Tammy Ridout said the company was “disappointed” with the FERC order, asserting that the sale provides benefits for Kentucky customers and not giving up on securing the deal.
“We are working with Liberty to determine the best path forward to securing FERC’s approval of the transaction,” Ridout said in an email.
Spokespeople for Kentucky Power and Liberty did not respond to requests for comment.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission is reviewing the FERC decision to determine if any PSC action is warranted, PSC spokeswoman Susan Small said Tuesday.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission and a coalition of nonprofit power suppliers objected to the proposed transaction, fearing a negative rate impact.
The companies applied for FERC approval in December 2021. In June, the commission gave itself another six months to act on the application.
The order included a concurring opinion from Commissioner James P. Danly in which Danly, a Trump appointee, said he was “embarrassed” that the commission waited nearly a year to issue its order.
“[T]he Commission has failed to act responsibly by delaying its decision until now, especially when it could have explored options such as further data requests or soliciting a submission of a proposal to mitigate the transaction’s rate effects,” Danly wrote.
Commissioner Willie Phillips, a Biden appointee, wrote in the FERC’s order that he would have preferred that the commission conditionally approve the proposal, noting the option of giving the applicants “clear guidance” on options like a rate freeze and a commitment from the applicants to protect customers from negative rate effects.
The West Virginia and Kentucky public service commissions have outlined different frameworks for the potential sale of Kentucky Power’s share of the Mitchell plant to Wheeling Power.
In October 2021, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate hike supporting long-term operations of the Mitchell plant past 2028 as part of an order granting approval for environmental upgrades federally required to keep Mitchell and two other AEP-controlled in-state coal-fired plants operating past that date.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission denied a wastewater treatment and compliance upgrade that West Virginia’s commission approved, resulting in an increased burden for the latter state’s ratepayers.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission said it expects Kentucky Power’s sale of its share of the Mitchell plant to be at approximately net book value, which is how much shareholders could get if assets were liquidated and liabilities were paid.
The Kentucky commission said it expected Wheeling Power to buy Kentucky Power’s interest in Mitchell at its remaining net book value.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission subsequently said that West Virginia ratepayers should pay no more than net salvage value, or the estimated value at the end of depreciation minus the cost of removal, of any plant and equipment that would have to be abandoned or demolished but for Wheeling Power’s investments allowing the plant to keep operating. That value is likely to be far less than the net book value.
Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power said in the case resulting in the 2021 rate increase that performing only coal combustion residual compliance work at Mitchell would have “comparable costs and benefits” to making the additional wastewater compliance investment to allow the plant to operate beyond 2028.
Replacing a portion of the retired Mitchell capacity with a portion of Appalachian Power’s excess capacity in 2028 would result in savings to West Virginia customers of approximately $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040, the companies said in a December 2020 case filing.
A 2021 analysis by Energy Innovation, a climate policy firm, found that replacing the Mitchell facility with new wind power would be 34% cheaper than the facility using its existing coal power. Replacement with new solar power would be 10% cheaper, the firm estimated.