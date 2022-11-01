Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Federal regulators are seeking public comment on a Columbia Gas Transmission LLC proposal to build and operate two new gas storage wells on a new well pad and construct nearly 600 feet of related pipeline in Kanawha County.

Columbia Gas Transmission plans to construct and operate two new injection and withdrawal wells and 586 feet of related pipeline and abandon over 5,000 feet of pipeline in the Coco B storage field near Pinch.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.



