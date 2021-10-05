Federal mine safety regulators have proposed a new rule to cut down on a category of accidents that has resulted in 12 deaths in West Virginia mines since 2016.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s newly proposed rule would require mine operators employing six or more miners to develop a written safety program for mobile and powered haulage equipment at surface mines and surface areas of underground mines.
Agency officials touted the rule in a quarterly public conference call with stakeholders last week — eight months after the agency says a fatal accident in a Logan County mine occurred because the mine operator failed to have procedures in place to assure safe underground haulage.
“We’re still having a disproportionate share of fatalities in the powered haulage area,” Patricia Silvey, the agency’s deputy assistant secretary for operations, said during last week’s conference call. “And if you look at some of the fatalities — many of which are preventable — that’s what we’ve gotta work on.”
Mine Safety and Health Administration officials presented a pie chart showing that five of 12 mine accidents resulting in fatalities from June 9 through Sept. 21 were powered haulage accidents.
Powered haulage equipment includes shuttle cars, scoops and locomotives.
Under the proposed rule, mine operators would enact a written safety program to identify hazards and risks to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities related to surface mobile equipment. Mine operators could devise a safety program for their specific mining operations.
Comments on the rule must be submitted by Nov. 8.
The MSHA attributed a fatal accident that occurred at the Aracoma Coal Company’s underground coal mine near Logan in January to a lack of policies or procedures in place to assure safe underground haulage.
In a final report on the accident that the agency released in July, the agency found the Aracoma Coal Company didn’t sufficiently assure safe underground haulage at the Davy Branch mine when mobile equipment traveled through a flypad (a transparent ventilation curtain) and shuttle cars shared a common intersection.
Shuttle car operator Justin Lafferty, 38, died Feb. 21 as the result of injuries he sustained at 7:44 a.m. on Jan. 22, when another shuttle car struck his own, according to the agency.
After the incident, the mine operator revised its approved ventilation plan addressing haulage equipment traveling through flypads, eliminating the practice of shuttle cars from different mechanized mining units sharing a common intersection where flypads are used, according to the agency.
Mine management trained all miners on revised policies and procedures, which include bringing all rubber-tired mobile equipment in the area to a complete stop and sounding a warning device three times before proceeding through any flypads or ventilation curtains.
West Virginia has been the site of two other fatal powered haulage accidents in 2021 that the agency has yet to release final reports on.
In August, contract truck driver Timothy Collins, 53, was fatally struck by the rear wheels of his truck when it rolled forward while he was examining it at the Carter Roag Coal Company’s Star Bridge Preparation Plant-Rail Load in Randolph County, according to an agency preliminary report.
In June, section foreman Nicholas Adkins, 43, died after a shuttle car struck him at the Marfork Coal Company’s Horse Creek Eagle mine in Raleigh County.
There have been 12 fatal powered haulage accidents in West Virginia and 57 fatal powered haulage accidents nationwide since the beginning of 2016, according to agency data. The three deaths in West Virginia so far in 2021 marks the state’s highest one-year total since 2017, when four powered haulage accidents left as many mine workers dead.