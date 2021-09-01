The federal office charged with enforcing surface coal mining regulations and abandoned mine reclamation has required that West Virginia environmental regulators propose a change to its mine cleanup program after finding that they failed to ensure accurate estimations of all outstanding reclamation obligations on active permits.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has instructed the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to submit within 60 days an amendment to its reclamation program.
Glenda Owens, the office’s deputy director, said in an Aug. 23 letter to department Secretary Harold Ward that the office had determined through a joint review with the department’s program that the program “has not taken sufficient steps” to make sure it’s estimating reclamation obligations correctly.
Owens noted that such a failure can lead to unfunded environmental liabilities not discovered until after a permittee forfeiture.
Owens cited a report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found the department has failed to comply with state and federal law in reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will need hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites under federal regulations.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the state’s reclamation fund advisory council, which was created two decades ago in response to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement threatening a partial takeover of the state’s reclamation program over liability estimation concerns.
The balance of special reclamation funds as of March 1 was about $190 million, less than 40% of the projected 20-year liability.
Owens wrote to Ward that the initial phase of their two agencies’ joint review highlighted concerns about the adequacy of the state’s current penal bond limits.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre per state code.
The Post Audit Division report estimated that bonds cover just 10% of reclamation cost and called on the state Legislature to commission a study to evaluate the state reclamation program.
Owens noted the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which works with states to oversee mine cleanup, approves bonding programs like West Virginia’s that don’t require mine operators to provide a bond for the full cost of reclamation only if states can assure they will have sufficient funds to complete reclamation for any areas in default.
“The WVDEP recognizes the concerns raised in OSMRE's notice related to reporting and disclosure and those issues will be addressed,” Ward said in an emailed statement Wednesday.
The department declined to say Wednesday what kind of amendment to its reclamation program it intends to submit.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s review of the state’s reclamation program has been driven by lawsuits filed by environmentalist groups.
The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Sierra Club sued the Department of Environmental Protection in federal court in July 2020, arguing the agency should have informed the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement that some permit holders had or would become insolvent after the agency reported the costs of reclaiming and remediating sites left behind by a shuttered coal company totaled more than $230 million.
In March, the department sued in Kanawha County Circuit Court to appoint a special receiver to assume the responsibilities of ERP Environmental Fund Inc., a company that acquired more than 100 mining permits following Patriot Coal Corp.’s bankruptcy in 2015.
ERP laid off all its employees and management as of March 2020 and ceased operations, according to the department's motion.
The agency said in its circuit court lawsuit that the state Special Reclamation Fund would assume responsibility for reclaiming and remediating all of ERP’s mining sites, the environmental groups’ complaint says. That could potentially “overwhelm the fund both financially and administratively,” with many of ERP’s sites “expected to begin to threaten imminent and identifiable harm to the environment and the public health and safety,” according to the complaint.
Indemnity National Insurance Co., which issued about $125 million in surety bonds backing ERP’s obligations under its mining permits, agreed to provide $1 million in funding to Doss Special Receiver LLC to fund its operations for an initial period of 90 days, leaving a $114- to $229-million deficit between reclamation costs and available money, depending on the department's ability to collect ERP’s bonds.
The three environmentalist groups dropped their lawsuit on Dec. 31, a day after the department notified the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement of a “significant event” affecting the implementation or enforcement of its bonding program, as required by federal law, related to the ERP insolvency.
Then in May, the same three groups filed a lawsuit in the same court against the Biden administration Monday over concerns that West Virginia’s mine reclamation program is dangerously underfunded.
The groups alleged the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement should have taken action toward stronger requirements for the program after the department notified the office of its significant change in the state’s reclamation program.
Owens’s letter to Ward was revealed in a filing in the group’s pending lawsuit against the federal office last week.
Karan Ireland, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, applauded the federal office’s move to compel a program change proposal from the state-level department Wednesday.
“I’m glad that they’ve taken a formal approach to something that’s been a glaring problem for a long time,” Ireland said. “I hope that the DEP will act quickly, recognizing that they don’t have to take the full 60 days.”
Ward argued the department's strategy of suing ERP and having a special receiver appointed to take over its operations has been successful so far, saying that the receiver has reduced ERP's initial 107-permit inventory by 33 permits and $49 million in bonded liability to date.
“This strategy can be a useful tool as the agency ensures that reclamation costs and responsibilities do not fall on West Virginia taxpayers,” Ward said.
Ireland said the federal office’s requirement that the department propose a change to its reclamation program gives her hope but added “the proof is going to be in the pudding.”
"I hope they’ll take this seriously, understanding we’ve got millions of people in West Virginia who stand to be burdened with this deficit,” Ireland said.