The feds are going after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for failing to comply with a consent order under which he pledged to address environmental violations — again.
The U.S. Department of Justice says the governor and James C. Justice Companies Inc. have failed to comply with stream restoration-related requirements of a February 2016 consent decree that ordered them to submit a detailed restoration plan after alleging they violated federal and state water pollution laws by discharging pollutants along Turkey Creek in Monroe County.
The Department of Justice, in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, asked U.S. District Judge David Faber in a filing Wednesday to enforce the consent decree, saying that Justice and James C. Justice Companies Inc. have failed to submit post-restoration reports to the federal Environmental Protection Agency and record deed restrictions to protect restored portions of the property.
Justice and James C. Justice Companies Inc. agreed to abide by the consent order to resolve allegations filed in December 2015 that they violated the federal Clean Water Act by constructing 20 impoundments along a 1.5-mile stretch of Turkey Creek and an unnamed tributary of the creek near McGlone starting in 2011 that discharged unpermitted dredged or fill material. The James C. Justice Companies Inc., is a Roanoke, Virginia-based stock corporation, according to Virginia state business records.
The feds want Justice and the company to record deed restrictions within 30 days, submit to the EPA an initial post-restoration monitoring report assessing whether further restoration work is needed and additional post-restoration monitoring reports for 10 years, starting in April 2022.
The Department of Justice said the Justice defendants paid their $220,000 civil penalty on time and satisfactorily performed restoration work after the EPA imposed conditions to address what the department says were deficient plans from the defendants for removing the unauthorized dams from the streams.
But the department says the defendants submitted none of the required six post-restoration reports that it should have since May 2019 and that the deed restrictions have been overdue since August 2016.
“These elements of the Decree are relatively modest undertakings, yet are vital to ensuring the successful and enduring restoration of the streams that the Justice Defendants impounded in violation of the Clean Water Act,” the plaintiffs alleged in their Wednesday filing.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. James C. Justice Companies Inc. could not be reached for comment.
The feds say Justice and his company have been unresponsive following telephone calls and written correspondence, including follow-up letters in August and October 2018, September 2019, March 2020 and April 2021, in addition to less-formal EPA staff communications between May 2020 and February 2021.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission lists James. C. “Jay” Justice III, Gov. Justice’s son, as the president of James C. Justice Companies Inc., and his daughter, Jill Justice-Long, as a director of the company. Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations upon becoming governor in 2017.
The feds’ latest allegation of Justice family noncompliance with a consent agreement to resolve environmental violations comes six months after the Department of Justice alleged that the governor’s coal companies failed to comply with a separate 2016 consent order.
That consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two-dozen other companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations. Half of that amount was to go to the federal government, with the rest being split among Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia after a complaint alleged the companies discharged pollutants into state waters in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
The agreement noted that the companies had “limited financial ability to pay” after reviewing their financial information and required them to provide a $4.5 million letter of credit to guarantee compliance, submit quarterly reports tracking compliance and pay daily penalties for noncompliance varying by violation. The filing notes that the federal government withdrew $1.5 million from that line of credit.
According to the feds’ filing in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the coal companies reported paying $2,866,750 in stipulated penalties, and Southern Coal Corp., Premium Coal Co. Inc. and Justice Coal of Alabama LLC repeatedly failed to comply with requirements under the consent agreement between May 6 and Aug. 25 of last year.
The federal government issued a demand to the companies in September that they pay $3.19 million in stipulated penalties within 30 days, and that Southern Coal and Premium Coal stop unpermitted discharges in Tennessee. The companies never paid the penalties or finished the work to comply in time, according to the feds.
A settlement conference between the parties last month did not settle the case, according to court filings.
In February, a federal judge approved a separate agreement between another Justice family-controlled company and environmental groups, which had sued over selenium pollution in August 2019.
Faber approved a settlement between Bluestone Coal Corp. and the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club. The settlement came four months after Faber found Bluestone liable for selenium pollution discharged into water near the Red Fox Surface Mine, in McDowell County.
The agreement required Bluestone to provide the environmental groups with quarterly progress reports monitoring pollutant discharge permit compliance, and pay a $30,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury and $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide conservationist nonprofit, to help fund development of a new water trail along the Tug River.
It also required Bluestone to comply with selenium effluent limits at an outlet that has been out of compliance within 12 months of the agreement’s approval.