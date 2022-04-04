The feds have gone after Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies again for delinquent payment of mine safety penalties.
Attorneys from the Justice and Labor departments asked a federal court to order nearly two dozen coal companies controlled by the governor’s family to comply with an April 2020 court order requiring them to pay $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt in consecutive monthly payments of $102,442 after an initial $212,909 payment until the is paid in full.
The feds say Justice’s coal companies were late in making their December, January and February payments before not making their March payment at all as of Thursday despite requests to do so.
The Justice coal companies have provided no reason for their noncompliance, which has happened despite “numerous inquiries,” according to the plaintiffs.
“If Defendants are allowed to ignore their obligations, it undermines the authority of this Court and removes the incentive of these defendants — and other mining companies — from complying with MSHA’s health and safety standards designed to protect the nations’ miners,” the attorneys wrote in the filing with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Steve Ruby, an attorney for the companies, said in an email that the companies made the payment Monday but declined comment on what caused the delay in payment.
Another attorney for the companies, Aaron Balla Houchens, said in a court filing late Monday afternoon that the companies paid the March 2022 installment and asked the court to deny the plaintiffs’ motion accordingly.
The Justice coal companies were 31 days past due to submit their March payment as of Thursday’s filing, federal attorneys said, adding that their February payment was paid on March 14 only after “several reminders of the delinquency.”
The feds said the companies paid their December 2021 and January 2022 payments on Jan. 19 and Jan. 28, respectively, according to the plaintiffs.
The companies accrued its mine safety debt from at least 2,297 citations that federal regulators issued them from May 2014 to May 2019.
The Department of Justice said in a previous filing that in the first 21 months since the April 2020 consent order, 15 payments were late.
Four of the 23 companies the feds asked the court to order to pay in Thursday’s filing also failed to provide uninterrupted prescription drug coverage for their retirees and their dependents as ordered by a federal judge, according to a separate filing from four company retirees and the United Mine Workers of America union Thursday.
Justice and his adult children, Jillean Justice and James “Jay” Justice III, were controllers for mines for which there were more than 500 delinquent mine penalties with a combined ending balance of more than $4.2 million as of Oct. 1, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data that the Gazette-Mail obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
In 2019, Justice shared operational details with reporters about the Pinnacle mine preparation plant in Wyoming County that one of his companies had recently bought, less than 11 months after he recounted negotiations between his companies and Pinnacle Mining Company at a settlement conference after his companies filed a federal lawsuit against Pinnacle for alleged negligent deviation from approved drilling plans.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court repeatedly in the past year. In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family’s coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million, and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Switzerland-based Credit Suisse at least since May after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.