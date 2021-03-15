Coal companies owned and operated by Gov. Jim Justice’s family are in trouble with the U.S. Department of Justice again.
A new department filing alleges the companies failed to comply with a 2016 consent agreement under which they pledged to address environmental violations. The filing seeks $3.19 million from the companies under penalties stipulated in the agreement.
The consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two-dozen other companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations. Half of that amount was to go to the federal government, with the rest being split among Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia after a complaint alleged the companies discharged pollutants into state waters in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
The agreement noted the companies had “limited financial ability to pay” after reviewing their financial information and required them to provide a $4.5 million letter of credit to guarantee compliance, submit quarterly reports tracking compliance, and pay daily penalties for noncompliance varying by violation. The filing notes the federal government withdrew $1.5 million from that line of credit.
According to Thursday’s filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the coal companies reported paying $2,866,750 in stipulated penalties, and Southern Coal Corp., Premium Coal Co. Inc. and Justice Coal of Alabama LLC repeatedly failed to comply with requirements under the consent agreement between May 6 and Aug. 25 last year.
The federal government issued a demand to the companies in September that they pay $3.19 million in stipulated penalties within 30 days, and that Southern Coal and Premium Coal stop unpermitted discharges in Tennessee. The companies never paid the penalties or finished the work to comply in time, according to the filing.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney representing Southern Coal could be reached for comment.
Nearly two-dozen companies owned by the Justice family agreed last year to pay $5.13 million to settle a federal lawsuit from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia on the Department of Labor’s behalf, claiming they failed to pay mine safety fines.
Last month, a federal judge approved a separate agreement between a Justice family controlled company and environmental groups, which had sued over selenium pollution in August 2019.
Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, approved a settlement between Bluestone Coal Corp. and the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club. The settlement came four months after Faber found Bluestone liable for selenium pollution discharged into water near the Red Fox Surface Mine, in McDowell County.
The agreement requires Bluestone to provide the environmental groups with quarterly progress reports monitoring pollutant discharge permit compliance, and pay a $30,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury and $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide conservationist nonprofit, to help fund development of a new water trail along the Tug River. The company also must comply with selenium effluent limits at an outlet that has been out of compliance within 12 months of the agreement’s approval.
Last week, though, Bluestone argued that it should not be required to pay $29,181 to cover costs associated with two expert witnesses the environmental groups used during the lawsuit, arguing that their testimonies were not relevant to the case. The groups argued last month, following approval of their settlement with Bluestone, that they should be awarded $182,299 to cover their attorneys’ fees and expenses. The Southern District of West Virginia has not yet ruled on the groups’ motion.
Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations upon becoming governor in 2017. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, and daughter, Jillean L. Justice, as the directors of Southern Coal and Bluestone, and the former as president of both companies.