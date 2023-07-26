Federal regulators have signed off on an agreement for a transfer in ownership of a Pleasants County coal-fired power plant.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday approved a transfer of the Pleasants Power Station from an affiliate of Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management to an affiliate of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC.
The Omnis affiliate, Quantum Pleasants LLC, intends to bring the plant out of its current “mothballed,” or inactive, state and start work to build a hydrogen production facility. That transition includes converting the plant’s coal-fired boilers to hydrogen, according to the parties’ June 8 request for FERC approval of the transfer.
Quantum Pleasants was registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office effective June 5 as a utilities business based near Morgantown and managed by Omnis Chief Financial Officer Randall Smith.
Quantum Pleasants said neither it nor its affiliates own any electric generation, transmission or distribution facilities in the United States, the FERC noted in its Monday order.
The FERC’s order requires the applicants to inform the agency of any “material change in circumstances” within 30 days.
Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said last week the agreement, whose financial terms have not been disclosed, was contingent on not only FERC approval but an agreement with a FirstEnergy subsidiary regarding an adjacent piece of property. FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett declined to comment, calling company discussions regarding the transaction confidential.
Omnis, ETEM and Akron, Ohio-based plant operator Energy Harbor LLC affiliates asked the FERC last month to approve the transaction by July 24 to facilitate converting the plant to operate on hydrogen and return it from inactive status on Aug. 1.
Powell said Omnis intends to build a facility next to the four-decade-plus-old plant that produces graphite to be sold to battery makers. Graphite is a key material in electric vehicle batteries.
Omnis could not be reached for comment.
The Biden administration announced in October that it would award $2.8 billion to fund 21 projects supporting new, retrofitted and expanded commercial-scale domestic facilities to make battery materials and battery recycling and manufacturing demonstrations. Omnis wasn’t among the selectees.
Graphite is one of the battery materials to be extracted and processed at the sites.
Powell has claimed the Pleasants plant would operate carbon emissions-free. The plant would be retrofitted, a process Powell estimated would take 12 to 18 months. The plant would resume operations while being retrofitted, according to Powell.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers are poised to get off the hook with the transfer to Omnis pending.
The utilities asked the Public Service Commission for a rate increase of at least $3 million per month for 12 months starting June 1 to maintain the plant while they decided whether to acquire it. The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The PSC withheld approval of the requested rate hike in April while negotiations to determine the plant’s future ownership continued.
In December, the commission gave Mon Power and Potomac Edison three months to evaluate buying the Pleasants Power Station. But in a March 31 filing, the utilities contended that they didn’t have enough time for that evaluation.
In Wednesday’s filing, they said they were still cataloguing risks stemming from preserving the plant and intend to summarize the information to provide to the PSC. Issues the utilities reported reviewing include permitting requirements, grid interconnection issues and new final and proposed environmental regulations.
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates have said the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by $12.5 million in annual tax breaks granted in 2019 by the state Legislature.
The PSC required Mon Power and Potomac Edison to evaluate taking over the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended the evaluation in a rate case.
The commission included the evaluation requirement in its December resolution of a fuel-cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that is charged with representing ratepayer interests.
