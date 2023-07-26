Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pleasants sale approval

Federal regulators have approved an ownership transfer agreement for the four-decade-plus-old coal-fired Pleasants Power Station.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

Federal regulators have signed off on an agreement for a transfer in ownership of a Pleasants County coal-fired power plant.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday approved a transfer of the Pleasants Power Station from an affiliate of Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management to an affiliate of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

