Federal regulators have given the green light to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline, while opponents have stepped up in their pushback against Congress’ move to force completion of the project.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday issued an order allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, to move forward with all remaining construction on the 303-mile project.
The order cited the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the debt ceiling suspension law Congress passed this month. The law included a section designed to force completion of the project by ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to issue all permits needed to finish construction within three weeks and prohibiting legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the 42-inch-diameter pipeline.
The FERC’s order allows construction through the Jefferson National Forest and all remaining waterbody crossings.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC spokesperson Natalie Cox said Thursday the company expects the first of several construction crews to begin work on the right-of-way “shortly,” declining to give a specific date. Cox reiterated that Mountain Valley targets finishing the project by the end of the year.
Mountain Valley has told the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection it intends to begin stream and wetland crossing activities July 5.
The FERC’s order allowing construction to resume came two days after environmental groups submitted a federal court filing opposing a Mountain Valley motion to dismiss their challenge to the project.
The groups, including the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Indian Creek Watershed Association, argued the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provision aimed at forcing the pipeline’s completion violates the separation of powers doctrine.
Another environmental group, the Washington, D.C.-based Wilderness Society, filed a separate challenge Monday to the pipeline in a pending case, contending the Fiscal Responsibility Act violates the separation of powers doctrine.
The doctrine refers to the division of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, with each branch given certain powers to check and balance the other branches.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, estimates the project is 94% finished but that only 56% of final restoration is done.
Cox has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
The project has 595 stream and wetland crossings remaining, including traditional navigable waters, access roads, additional temporary work space and pipeline in West Virginia, DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said prior to the DEP granting the water quality certification. That includes pipeline crossings over 189 streams and 108 wetlands. The project crosses through 11 counties in West Virginia and six counties in Virginia.
The FERC’s authorization of remaining construction drew the ire of conservationists and fossil fuel opponents.
Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia groups fighting fossil fuel expansion, predicted the project would result in polluted water sources while producing minimal permanent local jobs in a statement Wednesday.
“The destruction wrought by this pipeline on our planet and communities is President Biden’s climate legacy,” Chisholm said, 25 days after Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act into law.
In their filing Monday, West Virginia environmental groups and other conservationist organizations urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to adopt reasoning in a dissenting opinion of Chief Justice John Roberts in a 2018 case. The court in a plurality opinion held it wasn’t an impermissible exercise of legislative power for Congress to change law applicable to pending lawsuits.
But Roberts opined that Congress assumes judicial power when it manipulates jurisdictional rules to decide the outcome of a pending case.
Patrick Parenteau, professor of law emeritus and senior fellow for climate policy at Vermont Law and Graduate School, believes the environmental groups made strong arguments the Fiscal Responsibility Act is unconstitutional.
“As Roberts said, Congress cannot dictate ‘who wins’ in a pending case by stripping the courts of jurisdiction,” Parenteau said in an email.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition hosted a pipeline visual assessment training by Zoom teleconference Thursday evening, focusing on what to observe and monitor during pipeline construction and how to report pollution incidents.
DEP records list 55 notices of violation issued by the agency for the pipeline since April 2018 in all 11 West Virginia counties the project crosses through. The DEP has cited erosion control and slope protection failures in most of the violation notices.
The FERC said in a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thursday that Mountain Valley has determined the project likely would impact the tricolored bat, which has been proposed for listing as endangered.
Fish and Wildlife declined to comment on the FERC letter Thursday afternoon.
