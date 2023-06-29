Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Federal regulators have given the green light to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline, while opponents have stepped up in their pushback against Congress’ move to force completion of the project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday issued an order allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, to move forward with all remaining construction on the 303-mile project.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

