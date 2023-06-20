Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A federal energy panel has approved a permit for a gas pipeline crossing through Wetzel County, dismissing Environmental Protection Agency concerns that the panel has failed to consider pipeline greenhouse gas emission estimates.

The new 24-inch-diameter pipeline through Wetzel County is covered under the permit issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a project allowing a subsidiary of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer to increase its capability to deliver gas throughout the country.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 