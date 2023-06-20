A federal energy panel has approved a permit for a gas pipeline crossing through Wetzel County, dismissing Environmental Protection Agency concerns that the panel has failed to consider pipeline greenhouse gas emission estimates.
The new 24-inch-diameter pipeline through Wetzel County is covered under the permit issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a project allowing a subsidiary of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer to increase its capability to deliver gas throughout the country.
The FERC issued its approval Thursday for Equitrans L.P. to build and operate the Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project in Wetzel County, Greene County in Pennsylvania and Monroe County in Ohio. The project includes natural gas transmission pipeline and aboveground facilities in those counties.
The FERC brushed aside an EPA recommendation that FERC staff quantify upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with the proposed project. Upstream emissions come from extraction and production, while downstream emissions come from a product’s use.
In a February letter to the FERC, the EPA reiterated concerns it had expressed in comments to the commission last year about incomplete disclosure of and the assessment of impacts from greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA repeated a recommendation that the FERC include an estimate and analysis of all potential upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with the proposed project.
“Federal agencies have a responsibility to include direct and indirect [e.g., upstream and downstream] emissions caused by the project’s production, processing, transportation, and consumption of resources,” Stepan Nevshehirlian, environmental assessment branch chief of the EPA’s Office of Communities, Tribes and Environmental Assessment, wrote in the letter filed Feb. 27.
The EPA maintained that the FERC could create a general conservative estimate based on national averages for similar projects using EPA annual tracking of greenhouse gas emissions by source, economic sector and gas.
“That is not required here,” the FERC replied in its project approval.
The FERC concluded that upstream greenhouse gas emissions aren’t “reasonably foreseeable,” asserting that environmental effects resulting from gas production generally aren’t caused by a proposed pipeline project.
Knowing the identity of a producer of gas to be shipped on a pipeline, and the general location of that producer’s existing wells, doesn’t change that the number and location of any additional wells that might be induced would be a matter of speculation, the FERC said.
The project’s estimated operational greenhouse gas emissions are 264,000 metric tons per year of carbon dioxide equivalent. That’s equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions from 295.7 million pounds of coal burned or 29.7 million gallons of gasoline consumed, according to the EPA. Carbon dioxide equivalent is the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.
The project is an expansion of Equitrans’ existing Ohio Valley Connector extension, placed into service in 2016, that consists of 37 miles of pipeline and compression facilities spanning Northern West Virginia to Clarington, Ohio.
In Wetzel County, the project is slated to entail construction of 3.7 miles of new 24-inch-diameter gas pipeline, roughly 0.8 miles of new 16-inch-diameter pipeline, an added compressor at an existing compressor station, and mainline valves, valve yards and facilities for pipeline cleaning.
The project is designed to enable Equitrans L.P. to provide 350,000 dekatherms per day of gas on its mainline system and new paths for transportation of gas produced in the central Appalachian Basin to local, mid-continent, northeastern, and gulf coast markets via interconnects with the Rockies Express Pipeline and the Rover Pipeline.
Equitrans L.P. is a subsidiary of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., whose stock has soared 60% since Congress designed legislation suspending the national debt ceiling to include forced completion of the Equitrans-developed Mountain Valley Pipeline late last month.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the pipeline’s lead developer, has estimated that total greenhouse gas emissions from the Mountain Valley Pipeline project would amount to 48 million to 57 million metric tons per year.
FERC staff estimated a total social cost of greenhouse gases ranging from roughly $36 million to $195 million. The social cost of greenhouse gases is the monetary value of the net harm to society associated with adding a small amount of those gases to the atmosphere in a given year.
But a FERC staff environmental impact statement issued in January didn’t characterize that cost as significant or insignificant, noting the commission was conducting a proceeding to determine whether and how it would conduct significance determinations. The staff concluded the project wouldn’t result in significant adverse impacts with the exception of climate change impacts that it said it couldn’t determine were significant.
In its order Thursday, the FERC panel of commissioners said it wasn’t aware of a scientifically accepted method allowing it to determine the significance of reasonably foreseeable greenhouse gas emissions.
Commissioner Allison Clements concurred with the result of the FERC order but objected to its view of its ability to assess the significance of the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions in a dissent.
“[The majority] has simply decided there is no acceptable method,” Clements wrote, adding that the commission hasn’t “seriously studied” whether the social cost of greenhouse gases protocol or another tool should be used to determine emissions impact significance.
Fossil fuel opponents have alleged the FERC has rubber-stamped proposed pipeline projects.
FERC oversight of pipeline projects was heavily scrutinized at a 2020 U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing, during which the panel highlighted its findings that the FERC had approved 99% of applications for natural gas projects in the previous 20 years.
