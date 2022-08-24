Federal regulators have given the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s developers another four years to finish the long-delayed natural gas transportation project first announced in 2014.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday granted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, a four-year extension to complete the pipeline and place it into service.
Project opponents had urged the agency’s five commissioners to reject Mountain Valley’s request submitted in June, arguing the pipeline’s sedimentation issues and expected greenhouse gas emissions make the project an unacceptable environmental liability.
But federal regulators sided with Mountain Valley, ruling that environmental concerns raised by the project’s opponents didn’t justify additional analysis.
Mountain Valley now has until Oct. 13, 2026, to construct and place into service the 303-mile pipeline slated to cross 11 counties in West Virginia into Virginia.
The project’s supporters cited its expected boost to tax revenues in West Virginia and Virginia, and expansion of access to natural gas in the Southeast as reasons to grant Mountain Valley more time to finish the pipeline.
A Gazette-Mail review found that a 2-1 ratio of West Virginia commenters and a 4-1 ratio of Virginia commenters who submitted filings to FERC urged the agency to reject the request.
But the commission ruled that its project environmental analysis and finding in a 2017 order approving the 42-inch-diameter pipeline that it was “required by the public convenience and necessity” remained valid.
The FERC’s order allowing the pipeline to be built and placed into service was set to expire in October. The commission had granted the project a two-year extension in October 2020.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer of the pipeline, said the company was pleased with the commission’s decision.
Cox said capacity for the pipeline is fully subscribed under long-term, binding contracts. She touted support for the pipeline among many elected officials in West Virginia and Virginia, the chambers of commerce in those states, and natural gas producers and public utilities throughout the country.
Cox reiterated a previous Equitrans commitment to bringing the project into service in the second half of 2023.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country.
The pipeline’s future has become a topic of national scrutiny now that the most prominent voice in the debate over the pipeline’s future has had his say.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced last month that Democratic leaders had committed to unreleased legislation that would ensure completion of the pipeline as part of a deal to secure a long-sought clean energy spending package passed earlier this month. Supporters of that package say it will be transformative in the fight against climate change.
Russell Chisholm of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, an interstate coalition of West Virginia and Virginia groups opposed to expanded fossil fuel infrastructure, criticized the FERC’s decision in a statement, saying the project “should never be built.”
“The fact that FERC granted MVP the certificate for the full four years emphasizes the brutal length and uncertainty of the project,” Chisholm said.
Mountain Valley has estimated the pipeline is 94% complete, but project opponents object to that estimate, pointing out Mountain Valley progress reports filed with the FERC saying that final restoration is only 55.8% finished.
Final restoration includes installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way, Cox said.
The pipeline has been dogged by legal and regulatory challenges since its 2014 announcement.
The project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion.
Equitrans announced in May the estimated project cost had risen to $6.6 billion.
Legal obstacles remain for the project.
In January, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species.
That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline also faced unfavorable oversight from the D.C. Circuit in April when its judges questioned why the FERC didn’t more closely review environmental effects of the pipeline following sedimentation issues that prompted fines from West Virginia and Virginia state regulators prior to the 2020 two-year extension and lifting of a partial stop-work order.
Attorneys for the commission and Mountain Valley Pipeline attributed worsened sedimentation issues to what they said was unusually high rainfall in 2018.
The judges haven’t yet issued a final ruling in the case brought by environmental groups to temporarily stop that extension order.