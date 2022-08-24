Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More time for the pipeline

Pictured in this June photo is the downstream side of a washed out creek crossing at Second Big Run in Lewis County, according to county landowner Suzanne Vance. Vance submitted the photo to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month, urging the FERC to reject Mountain Valley Pipeline developers' request for four more years to finish the pipeline. The FERC granted the request Tuesday.

 FERC filing photo

Federal regulators have given the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s developers another four years to finish the long-delayed natural gas transportation project first announced in 2014.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday granted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, a four-year extension to complete the pipeline and place it into service.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

