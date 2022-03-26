By passing Senate Bill 583 two years ago, the state Legislature cracked open a window to a new solar system.
Now, West Virginia’s two largest investor-owned utilities are looking to harness that light.
Under SB 583, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy and American Electric Power have filed cost recovery requests for their first electric utility-scale solar projects serving West Virginia customers. The legislation established requirements for utilities looking to develop solar facilities for power generation.
Pending before the state Public Service Commission, the proposals preview a path toward a cleaner, renewable resource-based future for electricity in West Virginia.
FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison have reached tentative, nonbinding agreements with a dozen commercial and industrial customers interested in adding solar to their energy mix.
Appalachian Power has listed as a prospective solar customer North Carolina-based steelmaker Nucor Corp., for which the state in January approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help lure the company to Mason County.
At the end of last year, West Virginia had 18.2 megawatts of solar installed, more than only Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Referring during Public Service Commission testimony to corporate interest in solar energy, FirstEnergy Services Company generation services director Douglas Hartman said, “There’s a solar bill out there. They’ve heard about it, they know about it, and they want to be part of it.”
But the hearing on Mon Power and Potomac Edison's request for approval to build five utility-scale solar facilities revealed concerns among Public Service Commission members about potential rate impacts. It also revealed at least one commissioner's doubts about corporate interest, documented by the utilities in case filings.
“Pardon me if I’m skeptical,” commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane told Hartman. “All I hear is electric rates are going up, up, up and now, somebody’s trying to tell me that our customers are willing to pay more for renewable energy. And I don’t believe it.”
Customers would pay a surcharge for costs not covered by a voluntary solar tariff or recovered from other solar facility-generated revenue.
The proposals have exacerbated rate hike fatigue.
“It's past time to pull the plug on Appalachian Power's burdensome surcharges for West Virginian ratepayers,” the Kanawha County Commission said in a filing opposing the utility’s surcharge proposals.
Both AEP and FirstEnergy have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. The fate of their solar proposals could determine how much they help West Virginia not only satisfy businesses but achieve the immediate, sharp reductions in greenhouse gas emissions needed worldwide to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison
Under the Mon Power and Potomac Edison solar proposal filed in November, five facilities would generate 50 megawatts of renewable energy.
If the Public Service Commission approves FirstEnergy’s request, procurement, groundbreaking and permitting would start on the first phase of solar facilities as early as this year, with all five expected to be completed before the end of 2025.
The proposed sites are the Wylie Ridge Substation in Brooke County and Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County, a site near Davis off Route 48 in Tucker County, a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site for the shuttered R. Paul Smith Power Station in Berkeley County and the retired Rivesville Power Station in Marion County.
Participants in the solar program would receive the equivalent of one solar renewable energy credit for each megawatt hour of energy purchased.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia would pay a solar surcharge until all energy credits are bought by program participants. The utilities asked the commission to approve the voluntary solar tariff and a surcharge effective Jan. 1, 2024, and subject to annual revision.
Estimated average monthly residential bill increases would grow from 42 cents in 2024 to 81 cents in 2026. Renewable surcharge revenues over that span would swell from $4.5 million to $8.4 million.
Utility officials say demand from companies indicates actual increases would be lower. The proposed rate for solar power would be $40 per megawatt-hour, or 4 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The expected total cost of the projects is $102.1 million, with annual operational and maintenance costs of $1 million to $1.5 million.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power
In one of its two pending utility-scale solar requests filed in January, Appalachian Power and fellow AEP subsidiary Wheeling Power asked for approval and cost recovery of a proposed 50-megawatt solar electric generating facility to be constructed in Berkeley County and go online in October 2023.
The companies reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia. They expect the project costs to be covered by customers paying a proposed renewable power tariff with a surcharge to cover the balance. The companies propose an average monthly residential rate increase of 1 cent.
In their other pending request, the companies asked for approval of and cost recovery for a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval of and cost recovery for entering into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in both Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.
Appalachian Power ratepayers and the Kanawha and Wayne County commissions oppose the proposals.
Officials cited Gazette-Mail reporting that the average monthly residential bill for AEP’s West Virginia customers escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 – an increase of 150% over 15 years.
In a filing objecting to the AEP solar proposal, Brittany Doty of Accoville said her power bill of $953 topped her car and house payments combined.
“Working people are barely surviving right now,” Doty said. “Another rate increase from AEP is asinine.”
At the FirstEnergy solar hearing, attorney Edward George, representing Longview Power, asked whether customers wanting solar energy should be the only customers who pay for it.
“The output is provided for all customers,” said Raymond Valdes, FirstEnergy Service's rates and regulatory affairs director. “So there’s a benefit for everybody in the state.”
Longview Power CEO Stephen Wilson argued in a filing that the planned solar projects would adversely affect coal-fired generation by displacing oil- or gas-fired generation that would otherwise be setting regional energy transmission prices, thus reducing energy margins for coal-fired and other generators.
SB 583 prohibits solar energy from displacing current levels of coal-fired generation capacity. Hartman testified that no solar assets would displace coal-fired generation.
Wilson suggested Mon Power increase its proposed $40 per megawatt-hour tariff rate to $109 to ensure subscribing customers fully cover project costs.
Lane asked Hartman under what scenario he saw only ratepayers who want renewable energy paying more for it. Hartman said increasing tariff prices, investment tax credit leverage, rising energy costs and project cost controls could result in that scenario.
Hartman told Lane he didn’t foresee FirstEnergy being willing to foot the bill for solar facility construction that isn’t fully subscribed or cost-effective for non-subscribing ratepayers.
Steven Hill, a witness for the Public Service Commission Consumer Advocate Division, testified that FirstEnergy was using SB 583 to support a proposal that overestimated investment risk, resulting in asking customers to pay more than they should.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers.
Hill predicted the companies’ solar generation costs would be recovered fully through the surcharge every month under SB 583 rather than fluctuating like residual returns that introduce more volatility and risk.
The Consumer Advocate Division has called for the AEP subsidiaries’ solar petition to be dismissed, arguing in part that it contained overly broad redactions and did not request permission to build the solar project to be located in West Virginia.
Commission staff recommended the agency require Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to specify the overall project revenue impact and proposed rates.
The companies subsequently noted plans to increase rates by $412,731 for the Amherst County, Virginia, solar project (a 2-cents net monthly increase for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month) and by $1.9 million for the other five renewable energy sites once they’re placed in service (a 49-cents net monthly increase for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month).
The reason for renewable
Lane asked Hartman what it would cost to build a 50-megawatt coal-fired or gas-fired plant.
Hartman said it’d be “extremely difficult” to obtain permitting for a coal-fired plant, and a combined-cycle gas-fired plant would both cost and be capable of generating more than the roughly $100 million FirstEnergy subsidiaries planned to spend on solar projects.
“But those plants would also not carry the attributes of renewable energy that our customers are looking for,” Hartman said.
The memoranda of understanding that companies signed with the FirstEnergy subsidiaries expressing interest in solar allow the customers to review a proposed tariff and decide what percentage, if any, of solar power they want to obtain. The subsidiaries’ filing show agreements from May through November between the utilities and 10 companies, including Kroger, 7-Eleven and Speedway along with West Virginia-based Cleveland-Cliffs Weirton LLC, Cytec Industries and High Technology Foundation
“Prospective customers are putting a lot of weight on being able to arrange for renewable energy for their operations,” Randall Short, Appalachian Power’s West Virginia regulatory services director, said in written testimony filed with the commission in January.
The push for solar among the utilities comes as corporations look to shore up environmental sustainability standards that investors use to assess what companies they should back.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday proposed rule changes that would require registrants to disclose information about their direct greenhouse gas emissions and indirect emissions from purchased electricity or other forms of energy.
FirstEnergy has projected that its Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville will operate through 2035 and its Harrison Power Station, through 2040.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have argued that continuing to own and operate coal-fired plants in Putnam and Mason counties until the end of their projected useful lives in 2040 would economically benefit customers.
But West Virginia’s investor-owned utilities are running out of time to transform their energy mixes sooner.
A partnership of United Kingdom universities found in a research paper published earlier this month that coal production needs to fall by half within five years and be effectively eliminated by 2030 to give the planet a 50% chance to avoid surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming above pre-industrial levels. That’s the threshold that would trigger significantly greater climate change impacts.
Carbon dioxide emissions from coal in the electric power sector in West Virginia increased from 64.8 million metric tons in 1980 to 65.4 million in 2017.
West Virginia’s reliance on coal for electricity generation is an anachronism in America.
Coal accounted for less than a fifth of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2020, compared to 88% in West Virginia.
Private markets, public disclosure requirements and parent company targets all point toward FirstEnergy and AEP subsidiaries having little choice but to brighten West Virginia’s utility-scale solar future.
But it’s poised to come at a cost to all customers whether they’ve warmed to – and are warmed by – a new solar system in a coal universe.
“Is the only reason that we’re doing all this is because there’s people out there that say they want renewable energy?” Public Service Commission member and former West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney asked Hartman.
“Yes, sir,” Hartman replied.