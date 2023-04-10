A $36 million rate increase proposed by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open is drawing strong reactions for and against it.
But the state unit charged with protecting ratepayer interests is still evaluating the controversial proposal opposed by other ratepayer advocate groups.
That unit, the Consumer Advocate Division, is reviewing the proposal filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison March 31, division Director Robert Williams said Friday.
The division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission, last week asked the utilities for additional information by April 17. Williams expressed concern about the companies’ cost for securing nitrogen oxide credits and hopes that cost will be cheaper than for the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said in their rate hike proposal the Pleasants plant wasn’t allocated any nitrogen oxide credits beyond 2023 and has no credits to allow it to operate from May through September 2023.
The utilities have asked for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.
The temporary surcharge the companies proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities said the surcharge would be subject to interim adjustments responding to significant expenses or under- or over-recoveries. They asked for the PSC to allow consideration of “longer-term components” in a new regulatory proceeding to come “in the near future.”
The utilities’ filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report by the end of March evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so.
The PSC included that requirement in its December resolution of a fuel cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks.
In their March 31 filing, the companies alluded to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Good Neighbor Plan” issued March 15 that targets nitrogen oxide emissions. The utilities noted the Fort Martin plant lacks selective catalytic reduction equipment to address those emissions.
“We will continue to gather information,” Williams said in an email.
Derrick Price Williamson, executive director of the West Virginia Energy Users Group, has seen enough already.
Williamson called it “patently unreasonable” for FirstEnergy subsidiaries to propose captive ratepayers foot the bill to allow the utilities more time to consider acquiring the Pleasants plant.
The companies have contended they don’t have enough time to evaluate whether to acquire and operate Pleasants on a long-term basis to avoid a plant shutdown and lose the plant’s employees.
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates have said the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by the state Legislature in 2017 when it approved $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling plant.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closures were required steps as part of a transition to carbon-free energy.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison recalled in their filing that Energy Harbor transferred the plant to Energy Transition and Environmental Management, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, in December 2022, to demolish the plant. Energy Harbor leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15 and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day, the utilities said.
“FirstEnergy is proposing to fully insulate itself and its shareholders from any cost or risk associated with its assessment and decision-making process relative to Pleasants at the expense of manufacturing, industry, and all residential consumers of electricity served by Mon Power and Potomac Edison,” Williamson said. “And the fact is that nothing precludes [FirstEnergy] from considering the acquisition of Pleasants on its own dime.”
The PSC has received 84 letters of protest against the proposal since it was filed, according to PSC filings, many of them form letters from West Virginians for Energy Freedom, a coalition of individuals, nonprofit groups and businesses that champions locally owned renewable energy and efficiency technologies.
The PSC has received 14 online comments being treated as letters of support in that span, plus written testimony from Pleasants Power Station employee Craig Straight urging the PSC to approve the utilities’ proposal.
Straight warned of an “indeterminable gap” in employment and tax revenue for the community if the plant closes.
The Public Service Commission has set an evidentiary hearing for 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 21 in its Charleston building.
All written comments on the proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison should state the case name and number and be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323 and be filed no later than April 14. Public Comments may also be filed online at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/onlinecomments/default.cfm by clicking the “Formal Case” link.