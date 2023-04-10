Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pleasants' future at stake

The fate of the Pleasants Power Station could depend on whether the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves a $36 million rate hike proposal submitted by FirstEnergy utilities they say would keep the plant open for the next 12 months.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

A $36 million rate increase proposed by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open is drawing strong reactions for and against it.

But the state unit charged with protecting ratepayer interests is still evaluating the controversial proposal opposed by other ratepayer advocate groups.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

