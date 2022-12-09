An agreement presented to West Virginia utility regulators Thursday would increase the average Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customer’s monthly bill by more than $5.
The agreement also would leave the door open to Mon Power buying the Pleasants Power Station.
The joint stipulation presented to the West Virginia Public Service Commission during an evidentiary hearing halved a request that Mon Power and Potomac Edison filed with the agency in August for a $183.7 million increase in the rate that customers pay to cover the companies’ fuel costs.
Under the stipulation, the two FirstEnergy subsidiaries’ 2023 revenue to cover fuel costs would be $91.8 million, effective Jan. 1. The increase for an average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would be $5.53, raising the monthly bill from $115.05 to $120.58. That would be a 4.8% hike and half the originally proposed 9.6% climb.
The requested rate hike follows the Public Service Commission’s September approval of rate increases of 49 cents per month in 2024, $1.43 per month in 2025 and $1.97 per month in 2026 for the average Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customer to cover environmental upgrades federally required for long-term operations at the companies’ two in-state coal-fired plants.
The commission has yet to approve the agreement between the two companies, the commission’s staff, the commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, the West Virginia Energy Users Group (a group of large industrial users), the West Virginia Coal Association, Longview Power LLC, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia.
The parties couldn’t see eye to eye on how to evaluate the potential acquisition of the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants Power Plant in Willow Island, Pleasants County.
“[That] essentially represents the one item that the parties simply could not agree to,” FirstEnergy Service Company rates and regulatory affairs director Raymond Valdes testified Thursday. “There were a lot of divergent opinions during the settlement negotiations.”
In March, electric power producer Energy Harbor announced that it plans to sell or deactivate the 42-year-old plant in 2023. Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closure is required as it transitions to carbon-free energy.
FirstEnergy Solutions was a generation subsidiary of FirstEnergy that ran coal and nuclear plants.
A witness for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.
Medine was the agent for Lexington Coal Company in the company’s sale of assets in Illinois and Indiana and was an advisor to and on the board of the Elk Horn Coal Company until its 2011 sale to Rhino Energy.
Opponents of the recommendation say it would be an irresponsible corporate bailout doubling down on coal in a state that has clung to it amid the state’s escalating electricity prices and scant energy efficiency options compared with other states that have embraced renewables much faster.
“The government should not be forcing us to pay to keep these expensive power plants online when the plants can’t otherwise compete,” Energy Efficient West Virginia policy director Emmett Pepper said in a statement last month.
Coal accounted for 91% of electricity generation in West Virginia in 2021 — 16 more percentage points than the state with the next-highest percentage, Missouri.
Valdes testified that Mon Power and Potomac Edison were looking to the Public Service Commission for “guidance in terms of what the next steps may be” regarding whether to pursue purchasing the Pleasants plant.
Valdes referred the commission to previously filed written testimony in which he said the companies had taken note of Medine’s recommendation and would evaluate it as part of its continued evaluation of generation resources. In his written testimony, Valdes said the companies also would have to buy an impoundment at Pleasants plant to dispose of the power station’s waste.
“In summary, there are many complicated and complex moving parts to consider and analyze for such a transaction, and the Companies believe this is not the appropriate proceeding to discuss,” Valdes said in his written testimony.
Energy Harbor did not respond to requests for comment.
The West Virginia Legislature bailed out the Pleasants Power Station in 2019 by approving an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling coal-fired plant.
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
Nearly two-thirds of total renewable power generation added last year had lower costs than the cheapest fossil fuel option, according to a report last year from the International Renewable Energy Agency, a global intergovernmental agency that supports countries in energy transitions.
Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and Commissioner Bill Raney, longtime former West Virginia Coal Association president, focused largely on the companies’ coal supply management.
Under the rate case agreement submitted to the commission, Mon Power and Potomac Edison would file a plan to restore Fort Martin coal inventory levels to target levels, reassess those inventory levels and evaluate available coal supply and transportation. Valdes said the companies would reevaluate the proper size of their coal piles.
The Public Service Commission has been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by the state’s electric utilities.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
The companies’ fuel cost under-recovery was $182.9 million as of October, according to a monthly report they filed Thursday as required by the commission.
Under the joint stipulation presented to the commission Thursday, the companies would defer the other half of their originally requested rate increase — $91.8 million — for consideration in next year’s fuel cost recovery case.
The anticipated retirement dates for the Fort Martin and Harrison plants are 2035 and 2040, respectively. In November 2020, FirstEnergy pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in an effort to combat climate change.
But FirstEnergy representatives have downplayed the company’s climate goals in hearings before the coal-friendly Public Service Commission, emphasizing their commitment to securing ample coal supplies.