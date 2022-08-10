Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FirstEnergy’s West Virginia-serving subsidiaries have settled with intervenors in their case seeking rate increases from state regulators to cover wastewater upgrades federally required for the two coal-fired plants to meet a 2025 compliance deadline.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison filed a settlement agreement Tuesday with the state Public Service Commission reporting a settlement agreement under which the companies would impose rate increases from 2024 through 2026.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached

at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you