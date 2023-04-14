Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pursuing Pleasants at a cost

Mon Power and Potomac Edison have reported "potential additional costs" as they pitch a temporary surcharge to cover costs of keeping the pictured Pleasants Power Station open.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

FirstEnergy utilities asking for a $36 million rate increase to cover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for a year acknowledged the request was subject to adjustments.

Two weeks after filing that request, Mon Power and Potomac Edison have reported they’ve been made aware of “potential additional costs and significant risks” as they move toward keeping the over-four-decade-old coal-fired plant from shuttering.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you