FirstEnergy utilities asking for a $36 million rate increase to cover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for a year acknowledged the request was subject to adjustments.
Two weeks after filing that request, Mon Power and Potomac Edison have reported they’ve been made aware of “potential additional costs and significant risks” as they move toward keeping the over-four-decade-old coal-fired plant from shuttering.
But the utilities aren’t backing off their rate hike request — at least for now.
In a filing with the state Public Service Commission Friday, the utilities said the potential additional costs and significant risks surfaced while working toward a letter of intent with the plant owner.
The utilities said in a footnote attached to their mention of potential additional costs they couldn’t “go into extensive details” because of a nondisclosure agreement between them and the owner, Energy Transition and Environmental Management (ETEM).
ETEM did not respond to a request for comment.
ETEM is requiring Mon Power to reimburse it for maintaining Pleasants so that Pleasants can return to normal operations upon Mon Power taking ownership, the utilities said.
ETEM, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, is requiring Mon Power to take on guarantees and indemnification along with costs borne by ETEM after termination of the letter of intent by the company until ETEM can start decommissioning, the utilities said.
ETEM also requires an exclusivity fee during the letter of intent term and expects the letter or any purchase agreement to include a break fee offset by the exclusivity fee if Mon Power doesn’t finish acquiring Pleasants, the utilities said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have proposed a temporary surcharge that would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities pitched the temporary surcharge as the mechanism by which they would recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, starting June 1.
In their Friday filing, Mon Power and Potomac Edison said the PSC should approve a letter of intent reached with ETEM, especially due to the potential new costs and risks.
The utilities asserted it will take more time for them to determine if a letter of intent can be finalized with ETEM — possibly beyond May. They contended that an expedited PSC review of any letter of intent would be required.
“[T]ime is of the essence with the planned plant closure,” the utilities said.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
Stories you might like
- PSC puts off Mountaineer Gas-requested rate increase pending review
- Justice signs bill targeting ESG shareholder votes into law despite board director concern
- PSC orders audit of Mon Power, Potomac Edison lobbying expenses
- PSC grants siting certificate for proposed $125.4 million solar facility in Jefferson County
The closure was required as part of a transition to carbon-free energy, Energy Harbor has said.
Energy Harbor transferred the plant to ETEM in December 2022 to demolish the plant, according to the utilities.
Energy Harbor leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15 and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day, the utilities said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison recalled in their filing that Energy Harbor transferred the plant to Energy Transition and Environmental Management, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, in December 2022, to demolish the plant.
If no letter of intent is reached, no surcharge would be necessary, the utilities said, adding they would seek recovery for any costs incurred in a future proceeding.
Emmett Pepper, policy director of Energy Efficient West Virginia, which opposes the rate hike proposal, argued the utilities’ update is reason to reject the plan.
“With no information about the magnitude or purpose of what is being asked for approval, the only rational outcome is to reject this entire proposal as being a bad deal for the customers who would have to pay these costs,” Pepper said in an email.
The Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the PSC charged with representing ratepayer interests, opposed the requested surcharge in a filing Friday, finding the utilities’ proposal provided “little if any tangible benefit” to residential ratepayers.
The PSC will hold a public comment hearing on the rate hike proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The hearing will be held in the main hearing room of PSC headquarters at 201 Brooks St., in Charleston.
The agency will hold an evidentiary hearing on the proposal the following day at 9:30 a.m. in the same place.
All written comments on the latest proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison should state the case number — Case No. 22-0793-E-ENEC — and be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323. Public comments may also be filed online at www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/onlinecomments/default.cfm by clicking the “Formal Case” link.
The PSC set an April 14 deadline in an order this month for comments, but PSC spokesperson Karen Hall said that deadline applied only to comments by the parties. The PSC will take public comment up to the day a final order is issued, Hall said.
The utilities’ filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report by the end of March evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive