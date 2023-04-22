With West Virginia’s FirstEnergy utilities on the verge of securing another rate increase from state utility regulators, their witness reported it would take them until roughly March 31 to evaluate acquiring the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station.
The day was Dec. 8. The place was the Public Service Commission’s Charleston hearing room. The proposal was an agreement that case intervenors reached, approved before the month was through, under which captive Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers would bear a $91.8 million rate increase to cover the companies’ fuel costs.
The rate hike followed a $94 million rate hike the PSC approved for the utilities in May, also for fuel costs. That followed a $19.5 million fuel cost rate increase approved in December.
After getting the March 31 evaluation time frame from the witness, FirstEnergy Rates and Regulatory Affairs Director Raymond Valdes, the PSC set that date as the deadline for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to evaluate acquiring the soon-to-close Pleasants plant in a report.
But come March 31, the utilities asked if it could buy more time for that evaluation with at least $3 million per month for up to a year in captive ratepayer money.
“And the Companies now claim, unbelievably, to need up to an additional year to complete what they previously represented could be done in 91 days,” West Virginia Energy Users Group counsel Carrie Grundmann wrote in a filing opposing the latest rate hike pitched by Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
There’s a lot the utilities don’t know about how even a short-term takeover of the over four-decade-old plant powered by the temporary surcharge would work.
During a PSC evidentiary hearing on the proposal Friday, David Pinter, FirstEnergy business development director, rattled off a list of regulatory approvals that still need to be worked out.
The list included air permitting, rescinding the previous plant owner’s declaration to shut the plant down instead of performing federally required wastewater compliance upgrades, and an interconnection agreement.
“All those need to be worked out and maybe worked out twice,” Pinter said, noting the possibility of having to resolve them once for a period in which the utilities would continue considering acquiring the plant and again if they decide to move forward with the acquisition.
“And that's to say nothing of how we get the employees to be retained and used for the [plant] going forward,” Mon Power and Potomac Edison counsel Chris Callas added.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Friday that if the rate hike proposal is approved by the PSC, Mon Power and Potomac Edison plan to enter into negotiations with the plant’s current owner for a potential letter of intent that would address employing current Pleasants employees during the interim period.
But the utilities want cost recovery starting June 1 approved up front before that letter of intent is negotiated with the plant owner, Texas-based Energy Transition & Environmental Management, which the utilities have said intended to demolish Pleasants.
Pinter testified that the plant’s previous controller, independent power producer Energy Harbor, paid an unspecified sum to acquire the plant, which the state Legislature approved $12.5 million in annual tax breaks to bail out in 2017.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have said the Pleasants plant wasn’t allocated any nitrogen oxide emissions reduction credits beyond 2023 and has no credits to allow it to operate from May through September 2023.
In written testimony responding to requests for information Monday from the Consumer Advocate Division, the PSC’s independent arm tasked with representing residential ratepayer interests, Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they hadn’t quantified nitrogen oxide savings from operating Pleasants in 2023 versus the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County.
The utilities indicated they didn’t know whether Mon Power could assign nitrogen oxide allowances for Fort Martin, another coal-fired plant facing costly environmental upgrades to keep operating, to Pleasants.
The companies said they hadn’t begun an engineering study to determine costs of complying with a draft rule for wastewater compliance released by the United States Environmental Protection Agency last month.
Asked by the Consumer Advocate Division for the status of discussions regarding the ability to transfer permits with the EPA, the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the utilities said discussions with state and federal agencies haven’t occurred.
The PSC required an evaluation from Mon Power and Potomac Edison of acquiring the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness in a fuel cost rate hike case recommended Mon Power consider buying the plant.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony last year that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that Fort Martin lacks.
Asked for their strategy for Fort Martin post-2030 if the plant can’t run economically without that emissions control technology, the utilities deferred to a resource plan document it’s not scheduled to file until 2025.
The utilities will figure it all out later, they say, if they get the green light to recover costs from ratepayers now.
“[Y]ou are saying it shouldn’t be in any way FirstEnergy’s responsibility to absorb costs?” Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams asked Pinter.
“No,” Pinter replied. “We’re sitting here today because we’re trying to be a good corporate citizen and do what we’ve been asked to do.”
Looming ratepayer liabilities
When the Consumer Advocate Division asked for Mon Power’s opinion as to whether a Pleasants acquisition is in ratepayers’ interest, Mon Power and Potomac Edison hedged.
The utilities said a “thorough assessment accounting for all unknown variables” would be conducted throughout the up to 12-month evaluation period they’ve requested.
They added that they don’t believe operating three power stations -- the Pleasants and Fort Martin plants plus the FirstEnergy-controlled Harrison Power Station in Harrison County -- would be in customers’ best interests as a long-term solution.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison’s coal-fired generation options come with hefty price tags.
They reported that Fort Martin wastewater compliance upgrades have cost over $11 million as of Monday, with a remaining upgrade budget of $66.1 million.
Pinter testified Friday that adding nitrogen oxide emissions control technology at Fort Martin would cost roughly $500 million. Modeling revealed a similar number for the investment that would be needed to keep the Pleasants plant open, Pinter said under cross-examination from Williams.
“There’s a fair amount of deferred items that have gone on in that plant that need to be rectified, and there’s capital that’s going to need to be spent,” Pinter said.
Ratepayers would be paying for a plant in Pleasants that the utilities concede wouldn’t produce power if their rate hike proposal is approved.
“What you really have in front of you now isn’t a proposal to acquire a plant. It is a proposal to let it sit idle for a year while ratepayers occur all the expenses of it sitting idle,” Williams said during Friday’s evidentiary hearing.
“We didn't hear that the plant is needed to West Virginia ratepayers’ energy needs,” Energy Efficient West Virginia Policy Director Emmett Pepper said in a statement after the hearing.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison admitted much higher prices to obtain nitrogen oxide seasonal credits needed to comply with environmental rules during ozone season, an EPA-recognized emissions control period to last from May through September, in a case filing last year.
Mark Valach, fuels and generation commercial operation director at FirstEnergy Service Company, reported in written testimony that nitrogen oxide seasonal allowances had increased from roughly $150 per credit in 2020 to $40,000 per credit as of August 2022, with each credit permitting the release of a ton of nitrogen oxide.
The utilities have admitted the $3 million per month surcharge total could increase. On April 14, they filed an update warning of unquantified “potential additional costs” and “significant risks” while working toward a letter of intent with the plant owner.
“[A]cquiring Pleasants would be a costly mistake,” the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar Neighbors United and Energy Efficient West Virginia concluded in a filing submitted by Pepper. “Given the record evidence, and the Companies’ analysis, there’s no need to further consider a Pleasants acquisition.”
Other ratepayer advocates don’t want customers to pay to buy Mon Power and Potomac Edison more time as they weigh increasingly uneconomic coal-fired options.
“The Companies seek to impose what amounts to a tax on their ratepayers to shield the Companies and FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders from these prospective costs while the Companies secure, at no risk, further time to assess a possible acquisition of Pleasants,” the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a group of large industrial users, objected in a case filing.
The Energy Users Group protested that while Mon Power and Potomac Edison have had over three months to formulate their report and requests to the PSC, parties representing ratepayers who would bear the impact of those requests were given only three weeks to respond.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison on March 31 asked the PSC to approve their rate hike request by Tuesday, a rush they attribute to a looming end of operations at the over four-decade-old plant.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15 and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day, the utilities said.
The PSC received a letter in January signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the plant.
Mon Power said in its rate hike proposal filing it would assign Pleasants employees “other internal and customer assistance efforts” in case there is “other work to keep them productive” while preserving Pleasants assets.
“To pay for a plant that produces no power and to cover the salaries of employees that perform no beneficial services is no bargain for ratepayers,” the Energy Users Group said in its filing objecting to the proposed rate increase.
All-source advocacy
The rising fuel costs resulting in Mon Power and Potomac Edison consideration of acquiring the Pleasants plant have burdened Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers in recent years, too.
The PSC has approved over $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020, with another $297 million rate hike request denied for now pending a prudence review.
Ratepayer advocates and Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have questioned the PSC for mandating that coal-fired plants run at least at a 69% capacity factor, or use rate, a standard they have called uneconomic.
A report prepared by Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies released this past week urged state regulators to change course.
The report touted all-source requests for proposals, in which utilities issue requests for proposals for electricity resources without specifying the type of source.
The study prepared for the Citizen Action Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia and Solar United Neighbors urged the PSC to require electric utilities in West Virginia to integrate a rigorous all-source request for proposal process that allows for evaluation of different energy resources and technology mixtures.
“The strength of all-source competitive procurement is in its potential ability to identify a market-based portfolio of new resources from among a range of resource types, to meet utility needs at low cost and with an acceptable level of risk,” Fredrich Kahrl of 3rdRail Inc., an energy and transportation consulting firm, wrote in a 2021 report supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane declined through a spokesperson to respond when asked whether the agency has considered requiring or encouraging utilities to issue all-source requests for electricity resources.
Coal-fired generation accounts for 91% of West Virginia’s electricity -- far more than any other state.
State ratepayers have paid dearly as West Virginia has clung to coal. They faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Stock shares versus rates to bear
The $36 million that Mon Power and Potomac Edison have asked ratepayers for to subsidize a transition period for the Pleasants Power Station is 0.15% of the market value of FirstEnergy’s outstanding stock shares as of Monday -- $23.4 billion.
“The Companies clearly have the financial wherewithal to fund the surcharge until such time in the future when they seek cost recovery,” the Energy Users Group said in its objection to their surcharge proposal.
What West Virginians face is a future in which the financial wherewithal to fund increasingly anachronistic coal-fired generation keeps slipping away.
“Truly objective evaluations of energy resources and technology mixes will encourage utilities to move toward a market-based portfolio of resources that can meet their needs while reducing costs and risks,” Downstream Strategies’ report concluded.
