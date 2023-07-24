Gov. Jim Justice had high praise for the retiring secretary of the agency that oversees West Virginia’s correctional system last week.
Justice presented Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, who retires effective July 31, with a Distinguished West Virginian Award, which honors a citizen’s service to the Mountain State, Wednesday before lauding Sandy’s service heading the department.
“I absolutely want everyone to know that, if Jeff Sandy wants to stay and everything, he’s welcome to stay here,” Justice said during his weekly administration briefing.
That didn’t sit well with Pam Garrison, an advocate of people incarcerated in West Virginia’s regional jails, which have seen a sharp rise in the frequency of inmate deaths in recent months.
“There needs to be some accountability,” Garrison, tri-chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, said in a phone interview Monday. “Who’s having accountability for any of this, all the deaths, the lack of resources, the intimidation, brutality in there?”
Garrison was among the activists and loved ones of inmates who died in regional jails who urged Justice and the Legislature to address jail living conditions at a July 15 rally in Beckley.
“We won’t stop until something’s done,” Miranda Smith of Wyoming County said at a gathering of advocates at Beckley’s Word Park. “If you want us to be quiet, fix the problems.”
Smith filed a federal lawsuit in March against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The lawsuit alleges that her father, Alvis Shrewsbury died at the Southern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in September 2022 after enduring brutal acts of violence, food and water deprivation, and correctional officer and health care staff indifference to his health.
Shrewsbury, 45, was incarcerated at the jail for 19 days when he died.
Of the 177 deaths among inmates in West Virginia’s regional jails from the start of 2009 to May 2022, 19% have occurred since the beginning of last year, according to state data.
Just shy of 1 out of every 5 deaths in that span occurred at the Southern Regional Jail, in Beaver, where there were 19 deaths since the start of 2021.
Over 60% of inmate deaths in West Virginia’s regional jails in that period occurred within one month of the inmates’ booking date, according to state data. Two out of every 5 of those deaths were attributed to natural causes.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, a component agency within the Department of Homeland Security, reported 46 suicides and seven homicides among the 177 inmate deaths.
West Virginia’s regional jails generally have held pretrial defendants and people sentenced to terms of one year or less.
“When the judge gave a sentence, he did not give a sentence to death,” ACLU of West Virginia Executive Director Danielle Walker, who took that position in April after serving in the House of Delegates as a Monongalia County Democrat, said in a spirited rally speech.
Walker called on Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and Justice, to “start doing their damn jobs” and address jail conditions.
Organizers want the governor to call a special session to give a pay raise to correctional officers, allocate funds to improve jail conditions and increase funding and incentives for diversion and treatment programs.
Justice has declined to call a special session to address the correctional system, something he and his administration have indicated he won’t do until legislators reach an agreement on a plan.
West Virginia corrections officials have called attention to severe staffing shortages throughout their facilities. In an April interim legislative committee meeting, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Executive Officer Brad Douglas said his agency had eight facilities with officer vacancy rates exceeding 40%.
Last week, the House Democratic Caucus urged Justice to call a special session during the interim legislative session meetings scheduled for Aug. 6-8, in part to address what it called a corrections funding crisis. The caucus alluded to the state budget surplus touted by Justice, who announced June 30 that $454 million would be left unappropriated after appropriating $1.16 billion of the fiscal year 2023 surplus.
Justice issued a state of emergency to address critical staffing shortages in August after locality-pay legislation failed last year.
The state of emergency supplied the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities at a cost that Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William K. Marshall III has estimated to be $17 million for the fiscal year.
But advocates say just attracting more correctional officers with pay increases would miss the big picture.
“That is only a small inkling of what could help with SRJ [Southern Regional Jail],” Smith said, estimating that millions of dollars are needed to make it suitable for living.
In September, two men who had been incarcerated at the Southern Regional Jail filed a federal lawsuit against Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and jail leadership, alleging pervasive overcrowding, faulty plumbing resulting in a lack of running water and limited or no access to drinking water, black mold in inmate cells and showers, and rodent and insect infestations.
Testifying as a current Southern Regional Jail correctional officer and shift supervisor in written testimony in the class-action lawsuit, Troy Carter said he was aware of “numerous” incidents there in which an inmate was stabbed or beaten by another inmate because his cell door was broken or didn’t lock.
Sandy has reported $200 million in deferred maintenance costs for his agency to legislators, and estimated a $27 million cost for lock replacements.
“We want justice,” said rally speaker Latasha Williams, whose then-fiancée, Quantez Burks, 37, died at the Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022, a day after he was incarcerated there. “We demand justice.”
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation listed Burks as one of 18 inmates to die of heart disease in one of West Virginia’s 10 regional jails since the start of 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Gazette-Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request.
But Kimberly Burks, of Beckley, said she believes her son was killed by correctional officers at the Southern Regional Jail.
Justice has faced criticism from advocates not only for not doing more to put the state’s surplus toward addressing jail living conditions, but sitting on millions in what had been federal coronavirus relief money amid those conditions.
Justice’s administration has sat on most of $28.3 million in what was federal coronavirus relief money unexpended at the Sept. 30, 2022, deadline to spend it after moving it to a governor-controlled discretionary account.
The administration reimbursed itself the $28.3 million for what it determined to be eligible coronavirus-related state correction expenses. It has distributed 1% of that sum (roughly $280,000) to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Instead, Justice has held onto most of the funding the past seven months. Approximately $17.5 million remained in the discretionary account — the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund — as of Monday, according to the State Auditor’s Office.
“We cannot vote for him because he is leading us to disaster,” Burks said at the rally of Justice, alluding to his U.S. Senate campaign. “What is he going to do when he gets to Washington?”
