The science was fine.
But the man who West Virginia reelected governor by 33 points had questioning it down to a science all its own.
“In regard to climate change, I don’t know if it’s for real or not,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I really don’t know.”
Justice was questioning not just climate change, but the need to do something about it during a March 2022 speech at the West Virginia Capitol. The coal magnate advocated tapping further into the state’s fossil fuels as a response to oil producer Russia invading Ukraine.
Justice had questioned the scientific consensus that climate change is real and caused by human activity during his successful run to become governor in 2016.
That year, the Environmental Protection Agency published an analysis finding most of West Virginia had warmed one-half to one degree Fahrenheit in the last century. The agency noted a changing climate is likely to increase flooding.
“[T]his world is threatened beyond belief, and we have got to shove it aside,” Justice said of climate concern during his 2022 speech.
But a central threat to West Virginians rooted in climate change and escalating on Justice’s watch can't be shoved aside.
Flood events quadrupled in the 1,881 days Justice had been governor up to his March 11, 2022 speech, compared with the previous 1,881-day period, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
West Virginia had suffered 139 flood events in the former period starting in November 2011. During Justice’s administration up to his March 2022 speech, West Virginia suffered 566 flood events -- a 407% increase consisting of one such event every three days.
Experts say those numbers are poised to get worse.
The NOAA says West Virginia’s number and intensity of extreme precipitation events are projected to increase along with its winter and spring precipitation amounts, creating an elevated flooding risk.
More than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding, according to a 2021 study by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit that quantifies climate risks. West Virginia’s share of critical infrastructure found to be at risk was higher than that of any other state.
West Virginia’s high concentration of people living along narrow valleys and steep slopes makes the state especially flood-prone.
But instead of getting a grip on climate change, Justice has suggested letting go.
“We cannot continue to hold onto something that we don’t really even know,” Justice said during his speech last year.
Darrell Thomas doesn’t think much of Justice.
Sitting outside his Minden home on West Virginia’s 160th birthday on a clear June afternoon, Thomas, who goes by “Butter,” makes it clear he doesn’t believe in the state’s political establishment.
“The governor right on down, you just take your pick,” Thomas said. “If you’re a politician, you hate Minden.”
Thomas believes Justice and other state leaders haven’t done enough to protect his Fayette County community from decades of industrial contamination the EPA fears will be exacerbated by future flooding.
The EPA has proposed spending $15.5 million to excavate and dispose of soil contaminated by a group of chemicals known to cause cancer at a site in the agency’s Superfund program responsible for cleaning up some of the country’s most contaminated land.
The EPA attributes the soil contamination to polychlorinated biphenyls, better known as PCBs, manufactured through the 1970s that the agency said were released to the environment on the site of a company that built electrical substations for the coal mining industry.
The agency indicated flooding of a nearby creek could result in releases of contaminated soil migrating to downstream wetlands and residential properties.
The EPA noted in its proposal that flood events had occurred in Minden in June 2016, June 2017, June 2020 and July 2022.
Thomas has noticed flooding impacts have gotten worse over the years in Minden, a disturbing trend he attributed to erosion allowing smaller rainfall amounts to inflict greater damage.
But Thomas dismissed climate change as a factor behind the flooding.
“Being an old man here in West Virginia, I like them 45- and 50-degree winters myself,” Thomas, 64, said. “If that’s climate change, bring it on, as far as I’m concerned.”
Data published by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication last year suggest West Virginia’s share of citizens who believe global warming is happening is the lowest in the country.
West Virginia’s 57% of respondents who said global warming is happening was the lowest clip among all 50 states, 15 percentage points below the national average.
The share of West Virginians responding that there was “a lot of disagreement” among scientists about whether global warming is happening -- 34% -- was just 10 percentage points behind the share indicating that most scientists think global warming is happening -- the correct response.
The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication studies public opinion and behavior regarding climate action.
Nicolas Zegre, associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University, noted deforestation for pipelines and surface mines results in “fundamentally altering” the relationship between rainfall and water runoff. Zegre observed that the more carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere, the warmer the atmosphere and the more intense rainfall events will become.
“We have to move on this transition away from a carbon-based economy,” Zegre said.
Zegre singled out the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project uniformly supported by West Virginia’s congressional delegation and Justice. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the 303.5-mile, unfinished gas pipeline, estimates the pipeline would result in 48 million to 57 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues, and landowners along the pipeline route have complained of flooding impacts stemming from deforestation to accommodate the project.
West Virginia’s 15% clip of citizens living in poverty on average from 2019 to 2021 was fifth-highest in the nation.
Nearly a quarter of West Virginia’s 862 public water systems were considered enforcement priorities in 2021 under the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to EPA data. Enforcement priority status means a public water system has unresolved serious, multiple or continuing violations of federal drinking water quality standards.
From January 2013 through March 2023, nearly 1,500 flood and flash-flood events resulted in 31 deaths and $221.5 million in property damage in West Virginia, according to NOAA data. Floods are longer-term events that may last days or weeks, while flash floods are caused by heavy rainfall in a short period of time, usually under six hours.
But as flooding drenches more and more of West Virginia, climate and political experts see momentum pushing West Virginians toward embracing greater climate action rather than fossil fuel extraction -- and ways to accelerate that momentum.
“As more and more people experience what a diversified economy could be … I think more and more people are accepting that change is OK,” Zegre said.
The political landscape
Justice doesn’t appear to be facing electoral consequences for his climate change views as he seeks the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin is another frequent opponent of aggressive climate action. But the former West Virginia governor was the only Mountain State congressional delegate to back a landmark $369 billion climate and renewable energy spending package last year.
Manchin trailed Justice by 22 points in a May East Carolina University 2024 Senate matchup poll.
Justice hasn’t been alone in enjoying electoral success in West Virginia while placing little or no emphasis on strong climate action.
Much of the Legislature’s Republican supermajority, first materializing after the 2020 general election, falls in that category.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a 2024 Republican gubernatorial candidate, has resisted EPA proposals to strengthen climate protection throughout his three terms.
Polling released by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce this month pegged Morrisey in the lead in the GOP race for governor, with a one-point edge over Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha.
Capito’s campaign has drawn $8,400 in support from the political action committee for and CEO of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Capito has been an attorney serving gas industry clients throughout his time in the House of Delegates.
Transition in view
In the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication’s 2021 study, the West Virginia counties with the lowest shares of people who said global warming is happening were those where coal-fired power plants are located.
The four West Virginia counties where the clip of respondents saying global warming is happening was 50% or lower were Marshall (50%), Pleasants (48%), Mason (47%) and Grant (47%).
Those counties are home to the Mitchell Power Plant, the Pleasants Power Station, and the Mountaineer and Mount Storm power plants, respectively.
Coal mining and coal-fired power generation combined supported over $611 million in severance tax and select state and local tax revenues in 2019, according to a 2021 West Virginia Coal Association-funded study published by the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics.
“This area is already economically in bad shape,” said Dave Sweet, a town council member in Rainelle, one of many communities devastated by a June 2016 flood that left 23 dead and over 2,000 temporarily displaced statewide. “If all the coal mines shut down, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s something I don’t even want to imagine.”
But West Virginia’s coal industry has declined rapidly in recent years.
The state’s average underground and surface coal mining employment fell by more than half, from 19,432 in 2013 -- the year Morrisey became attorney general -- to 9,462 in 2021, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
Generation from renewable sources surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector for the first time last year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration, continuing a long-term rise of renewables as an increasingly more-economic choice.
But coal still burns bright as a political and cultural lodestar in West Virginia.
“I’m probably going to shock some people in here, but I think we deify coal,” Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said in a House floor speech in March.
Many state lawmakers’ allegiance to coal became clear during the Legislature’s debate over whether to supply $105 million for a battery-making plant planned by Form Energy, a Somerville, Massachusetts-based energy storage and manufacturing company, in Hancock County.
A vocal minority found Form Energy’s goal of transforming the energy landscape an unacceptable threat not just to West Virginia’s coal industry, but the state itself.
In an agreement between Form Energy and the state Department of Economic Development the Legislature subsequently approved, Form Energy said a multiday battery under development would “reform the global electricity system to reliably run on 100% low-cost renewable energy, every day of the year.”
“They despise our way of life,” Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, said of Form Energy's backers in a House floor speech this year. That group includes Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an energy transition acceleration network.
“I don’t understand why we are trying to support a company that is anti-West Virginian in its stance relative to fossil fuels,” Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, said in a House floor speech against the deal.
But energy jobs that align with the Biden administration’s goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 are on the rise in West Virginia -- and already outnumber coal jobs here.
In 2022, West Virginia had 43,331 clean energy jobs, including jobs in traditional electricity transmission and distribution deemed critical for a buildout of renewable energy needed to slash carbon emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s annual energy and employment report published last month.
There were 12,581 underground and surface mine workers in West Virginia in 2022, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data -- less than a third of the number of state energy jobs the Department of Energy views as aligned with a net-zero future.
West Virginia’s 19.3% growth rate from 2021 to 2022 in clean energy jobs, including traditional electricity transmission and distribution jobs, was highest in the nation by 8.2 percentage points.
The numbers suggest West Virginia may be well-positioned to help address the nation’s need for a rapid transmission capacity boost.
The U.S. must more than double the historical pace of electricity transmission expansion over the past decade to cut national greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 1 billion tons per year in 2030, according to an analysis published last year by a Princeton University zero-carbon energy laboratory. The lab estimated that rate of expansion would be necessary to interconnect new renewable resources at sufficient pace and meet growing demand from electric vehicles, heat pumps and other electrification.
Projects poised to move West Virginia forward in its energy transition have proliferated in the past year.
In May, Form Energy broke ground in Weirton on a high-volume battery manufacturing plant expected to employ at least 750 workers and spur direct investment of at least $350 million.
In March, Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, said it would locate a battery storage system manufacturing facility expected to create 105 jobs and generate $22 million in investment at a $500 million Jackson County renewable-powered microgrid site.
The announcement followed another in September that BHE Renewables LLC, a company under the umbrella of Nebraska conglomerate holdings firm Berkshire Hathaway, would buy over 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood for that microgrid site.
In August, GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a Canada-headquartered manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, cut a ribbon at a new manufacturing facility in South Charleston.
GreenPower said the facility is expected to bring roughly 200 new jobs within the next year and up to 900 when the company reaches full production.
A day after GreenPower’s ribbon-cutting, Pure Watercraft, an electric boat provider founded in Seattle, announced it would open a manufacturing facility in Brooke County expected to create over 100 full-time jobs by the end of 2025.
State Rep. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, sees potential for jobs and tax revenue generation for counties and school systems from planned renewable energy projects. Hansen said he believes there will be less resistance to pro-renewable policies once more renewable energy projects come to fruition.
“Unfortunately, that takes time,” Hansen said during a panel discussion energy and climate panel discussion hosted by the American Security Project, a nonpartisan national security-focused group, last year. “But I think over the next two, three, four years, as these systems get built out, I think the politics will shift a little bit in West Virginia and make it easier to build on what we’ve done already.”
Research released by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication last year found 11% of conservative Republicans discuss global warming with family and friends often or occasionally, a far cry from the 68% clip of liberal Democrats who do so.
“It seems like the Republicans and Democrats have a different opinion about whether climate change is real,” Sweet said.
But Zegre is increasingly unsure if conversations across West Virginia need to center on climate change.
“When we talk about something as big and complex and as abstract as climate change, I don't know if that's what we need to be talking about,” Zegre said. “At this point, I think we need to be talking about what do we need to do to move the needle on flood vulnerability and what we need to do to protect the people.”
Janet Yang, a researcher who has studied the impact of risk perception on communication behaviors, sees value in talk that focuses on climate answers that double as other solutions.
“Maybe it’s not really helpful to constantly debate and argue about, does it exist and who is contributing to it,“ Yang, a professor at the University of Buffalo’s Department of Communication, said of climate change. “Maybe what we can think about is to focus on the solutions. Maybe they don’t want to talk about climate change mitigation. But maybe they do want to talk about generating jobs, and they do want to talk about identifying new technology that could hire more people.”
West Virginia’s climate future
As Kanawha County’s floodplain manager, Bruce White said he doesn’t believe residents think much about the connection between climate and flooding.
“As a matter of fact, a lot of them don’t think it’s going to flood, even though they live by a river,” White said.
Flood preparedness and response experts from academia, nongovernmental organizations, and state and local governments at a flood symposium in Charleston last year indicated a need to prioritize education and public awareness regarding the root causes of flooding, according to a Pew Charitable Trusts summary of the event. Attendee discussions were closed to press.
Pew Charitable Trusts, a global nongovernmental public policy organization that cohosted the two-day event, reported feedback urging greater education and awareness activities on the impacts of development on flood risk and flood mitigation.
A spokesperson for the State Resiliency Office, another cohost of the event and the state’s disaster resilience strategy unit, did not respond to requests for comment.
Zegre said he is leading a proposal with WVU and WVU Extension colleagues in a partnership with the State Resiliency Office on developing flood preparation and response education materials that would be distributed in high schools. The goal is to secure funding from the NOAA Office of Education for the program.
Zegre expects the applicants to find out whether they’ve been awarded funding in September.
The program would include working with youth to develop flood plans within their communities to be submitted to the State Resiliency Office, Zegre said.
Yang anticipates a generational change in attitudes toward climate change in the next decade or so.
A regional investment capital provider expects a geographic shift rooted in climate change, as well.
Invest Appalachia released a report in May finding Central Appalachia is well-positioned geographically to be a “climate receiver place” and see a net gain in population due to climate change-related migration. The organization is a nonprofit founded in 2019 that provides investment capital for community health and economic development projects.
Investment Appalachia found that potential migration represents “extraordinary opportunity” for the region in expanded investment and economic growth.
But Investment Appalachia also observed climate migration could exacerbate longstanding socioeconomic disparities, and send home prices and cost-of-living increases soaring amid rural gentrification.
Climate migrants throughout the world have been driven away from their homes by recurring destructive weather events.
With the NOAA estimating U.S. coastal sea levels may rise as much as a foot by 2050 and wildfires in the Western U.S. on a long-term rise, American climate migration is expected to increase throughout the century.
Invest Appalachia’s report highlighted a 2022 Yale School of the Environment-published article calling Appalachian mountains a “safe haven” from climate change.
To strengthen the region’s climate resilience in expectation of climate migration, Invest Appalachia recommended continuing and expanding clean energy tax credits and deploying resources from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The fund is a $27 billion program to mobilize financing and private capital for projects that slash greenhouse gases and air pollution.
Manchin was the only member of West Virginia’s congressional delegation to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act that included a bevy of clean energy tax credits and created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.
Zegre believes an influx of climate refugees into West Virginia is probable -- and that the state isn’t prepared for the climate hazards it’s already experiencing.
“[W]e have a tremendous amount of work to do on infrastructure, on broadband, on economy, on food access, on ensuring reliable, safe drinking water to our current citizens,” Zegre said. “In very practical terms, the state isn’t even meeting the needs of its current population.”
'Not what we think now'
Putnam County landowner Bill Knoblock says he has contended for years with recurring erosion issues on his Fraziers Bottom property stemming from deforestation to make way for the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline -- especially when it rains.
The Mountaineer XPress Pipeline is a TC Energy-operated gas pipeline slightly over half the length of the 303.5-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Knoblock expects Manchin, who hasn’t announced whether he’ll run in 2024 for a third full Senate term, to tout his ardent support for the latter pipeline if he does run.
A Morning Consult poll found Manchin’s disapproval rating shot up 13 points in West Virginia in the quarter that he backed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, driven by Republicans and independents backing off positive views.
But when it comes to West Virginia’s political leaders, Knoblock takes a longer view.
“It’s not what we think now. It’s what the history books write about it. “But I wish they would open their eyes.”
This story was supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Environmental Solutions Initiative. The program supports journalists developing a news project that connects local perspectives and priorities with climate change science and solutions.
