Clearing the way for a forest crossing

Pictured is a photo of what environmental group attorneys told a federal court was sediment-laden water discharging from the outlet end of a culvert in Wetzel County that resulted in state environmental regulators citing Mountain Valley Pipeline for violating water quality standards. The Forest Service has published a draft environmental impact statement that would clear the way for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. 

 Courtesy photo

Nearly a year after a federal court said its approval of a plan for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest wasn’t environmentally protective enough, the U.S. Forest Service is trying again.

The Forest Service has proposed amending a land and resource management plan for the Jefferson forest as needed to allow the 42-inch-diameter pipeline to cross 3.5 miles of the forest.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.



