The U.S. Forest Service on Friday issued an environmental impact statement that supports plans for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.
The Forest Service supported the project to construct, operate and maintain a 42-inch pipeline across 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest in Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia, drawing the ire of environmentalists who oppose the project.
Other facets of the project include the use of a 125-foot-wide temporary construction right-of-way for pipeline installation and trench spoil and the use of above-ground facilities limited to pipeline markers at road and trail crossings to let the public know about the pipeline’s presence, and cathodic pipeline protection test stations required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Forest Service prepared the final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to address new developments related to the project, including new federally listed threatened and endangered species and critical habitat designations.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 vacated the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a right of way and the Forest Service’s decision to permit a right of way and construction through the Jefferson National Forest after conservationists challenged both. A 4th Circuit Court ruling on the project quoted the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax,” saying it trusted the Forest Service to “speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.” That ruling also opined that the Forest Service’s “serious environmental concerns” were “suddenly, and mysteriously, assuaged in time to meet a private pipeline company’s deadlines.”
A question and answer sheet that the Forest Service released with the environmental impact statement says the decision to approve the statement was “fully aligned with Administration policy supporting the efficient development of necessary infrastructure to ensure Americans have affordable access to domestic energy resources.
“The decision will ensure this critical infrastructure project will continue to move forward without delay,” the unattributed Forest Service document said.
“As mountain defenders and trail protectors, we won’t soon forget this parting gift to the gas industry,” said Russell Chisholm, co-chair of the Protect Our Water Heritage Rights coalition. “Our federal agencies need leadership ready to confront the climate and water safety reality we face if they do not stop bending to the will of polluters. With this analysis they have failed us again.”
“This is a gross underestimation of the lasting environmental impacts that pipeline construction will have on these wild lands,” said Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for Appalachian Voices. “By changing its own rules and ignoring the thousands who voiced opposition, Trump’s Forest Service continues to prioritize the fossil fuel industry over Virginia and West Virginia communities and waterways.”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to be a 303-mile natural gas pipeline system traveling from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in the Mountain State. It is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.
The environmental impact statement proposes 11 amendments that call for new standards for soil and old-growth forest management
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corporation, developer of the pipeline, wrote in an email Friday that the Forest Service report would not change the project schedule. Equitrans is targeting full in-service for the second half of 2021, a target that the company announced in November it was pushing back from earlier in 2021 amid legal and regulatory challenges.
The Forest Service received more than 4,400 written comments, many critical of the project and potential Forest Service support for it, after it asked for public input upon releasing a new, draft environmental impact statement in September. But in the statement released Friday, the Forest Service said that the public “exercising their rights to free speech is typically a nominal effect on NFS lands and to that extent, there is no need to conduct additional analysis.”
“We recognize that the response to comments ... required some additional time and we support the Forest Service’s adherence to the regulatory requirements to ensure a fulsome consideration of comments received,” Cox said. “We had the benefit of incorporating all lessons learned in developing our current plans and our previous review of the sedimentation analysis by numerous federal agencies all supported the Forest Service’s consideration of these issues.”
The 4th Circuit Court stayed waterbody crossing permits for the project last month.