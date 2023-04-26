Form Energy’s planned iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Hancock County is one of dozens of new facilities or facility expansions for clean energy manufacturing announced since the Inflation Reduction Act became law.
Now just as Form Energy is looking to meet its neighbors, House Republicans have approved repealing much of the eight-month-old law widely credited for boosting renewable energy and economic development.
Form Energy, a Massachusetts-based energy storage technology and manufacturing company, will host open house meetings in Weirton Thursday and Friday. The company has billed the meetings as a chance for the community to meet members of the company’s leadership team and learn about its battery technology, factory construction timeline, and types of roles that it will be hiring for in the future at the Weirton facility.
The facility will employ more than 750 people when operating at full capacity at the site of the old Weirton Steel plant, Form Energy has said.
Form Energy cofounder and CEO Mateo Jaramillo and company President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Wiley and other members of the leadership team will be at both meetings, company spokesperson Sarah Bray said.
Form Energy plans to start construction on its Weirton factory in 2023 and scale up manufacturing of its iron-air battery systems in 2024.
The open house meetings follow state lawmakers’ approval of an appropriations bill supplying $105 million for the plant over the objections of avowed green energy opponents.
“This is coal money that we’re giving a woke company,” Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said in a Senate floor speech against the deal in February.
In an agreement between the company and the state Department of Economic Development signed last month, Form Energy said its multiday battery would “reform the global electricity system to reliably run on 100% low-cost renewable energy, every day of the year.”
The state agreed to provide Form Energy $290 million and retain ownership of the 55-acre property until the company employs 750 full-time workers. The pact requires Form Energy to meet that employment threshold by the end of 2028.
Form Energy is expected to invest at least $350 million, per the agreement. The company agreed to pay minimum salaries of $62,937 — 71% more than West Virginia’s 2021 median annual wage that ranked third-lowest in the country.
A vocal minority of state lawmakers found Form Energy’s goal of transforming the energy landscape an unacceptable threat not just to West Virginia’s coal industry, but the state itself.
“They despise our way of life,” Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, said in a House of Delegates floor speech in February of Form Energy’s backers, which include Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an energy transition acceleration network.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hailed Form Energy’s selection of Weirton for its iron-air battery plant in December as the kind of economic development he had in mind when he negotiated the Inflation Reduction Act, a measure viewed as critical in accelerating the nation’s energy transition.
The Inflation Reduction Act approved an unprecedented $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending, including a 10% tax credit for renewable energy projects in energy communities like those all over West Virginia.
Dan Conant, founder and CEO of Solar Holler, a Shepherdstown-based solar installer, touted the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for siting projects in low-income and energy communities during a state Public Energy Authority meeting Wednesday.
“I’m really excited for all the manufacturing that’s going to be coming back to West Virginia,” Conant said.
But Manchin recently has threatened to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act after lending it critical support in what was an evenly divided Senate last year, accusing the Biden administration of inefficient implementation and not doing enough to boost fossil fuel energy under the law.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill increasing the nation’s debt ceiling, H.R. 2811, that would repeal key credit provisions for clean electricity production and investment and clean vehicles as well as a fund to provide competitive grants for greenhouse gas reduction projects.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., voted for the bill, which is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Meanwhile, Form Energy moves toward its new plant in Weirton. The facility is one of 46 clean energy manufacturing facilities or facility expansions listed as having been announced since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, per an American Clean Power analysis released this month.
American Clean Power is a renewable energy industry trade group. The group’s analysis found the 46 announcements pledge to bring an expected 18,000-plus new jobs.
Bray said Form Energy’s open house meetings will feature stations around the room with information about the company’s construction process and timeline, opportunities for local businesses and technology.
The meetings will be held Thursday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Weirton Room at the Weirton Millsop Community Center, 3420 Main St., Weirton WV 26062. No advance registration is required, but Form Energy asked that those who plan to attend email RSVP@FormEnergy.com for event coordination purposes.
