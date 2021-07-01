Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.