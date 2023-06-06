A former West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection employee has admitted to theft of nearly $100,000 in agency funds.
Jerry D. Elkins, 54, of Danville, pleaded guilty May 31 to fraudulently obtaining $94,197 of federal abandoned mine land remediation subgrant funding while he was employed by the DEP.
Elkins stole the funds from October 2018 through August 2019 after registering a shell limited liability company, Wanaque, in Delaware to receive a portion of subgrant award funds and created fraudulent invoices to hide the nature and scope of the payments, according to his plea agreement. Elkins did so after helping out-of-state businessman Aleksey Krylov obtain an abandoned mine land subgrant, according to the plea agreement.
Elkins had worked with Krylov on unnamed projects before Elkins was hired in February 2017 as a DEP regional planner, a job that included preparing reports for potential abandoned mine land projects, per the plea agreement. Elkins reported to the DEP whether certain project proposals under review for subgrant awards for suitable for reclaiming old mining areas, according to the plea agreement.
The DEP did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
In April 2017, Elkins agreed to help Krylov in Krylov’s pursuit of a subgrant to support building and operating a greenhouse that would produce commercial quantities of fruits and vegetables at a project site near Madison in Boone County, per the plea agreement. It was understood that Krylov would compensate Elkins for his services, according to the plea deal.
After helping Krylov and his unnamed company by collecting water samples and giving suggestions to improve Krylov’s grant application, Krylov submitted a report to the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement required for a project to receive subgrant funding in November 2017, per the plea deal.
Elkins told Krylov and another unnamed individual linked to the project he would approve the proposed project site in December 2017 by indicating it met the qualifying criteria, according to the plea deal.
Krylov could not be reached for comment.
West Virginia was awarded $25 million in funding through a program for abandoned mine land economic development. Projects must show a link between environmental reclamation and economic and community development.
Elkins made the plea agreement in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia with Assistant United States Attorney Holly Wilson, the prosecutor of the case filed May 17.
Elkins is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Elkins also owes $94,197 in restitution. He was released on bond pending sentencing, according to a court filing.
