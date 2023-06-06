Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A former West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection employee has admitted to theft of nearly $100,000 in agency funds.

Jerry D. Elkins, 54, of Danville, pleaded guilty May 31 to fraudulently obtaining $94,197 of federal abandoned mine land remediation subgrant funding while he was employed by the DEP.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

