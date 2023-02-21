Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Officials have released the sampling results that led them to lift a ‘do not consume’ water order issued in Wayne County.

The Fort Gay Water Works said the order was lifted after levels of diesel fuel or kerosene were recorded at 210 to 330 parts per billion before any advanced treatment.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you